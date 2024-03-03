Stats that stood out against Ole Miss
Shaw flourishes in starting role
Aidan Shaw didn’t know he was starting until just a few minutes before Mizzou’s home game against Ole Miss on Saturday. Shaw found out when head coach Dennis Gates wrote his name on the whiteboard in the team’s locker room instead of graduate senior forward Noah Carter’s.
The sophomore forward appeared ready for it, as Shaw delivered one of the best games of his career. In his eighth start of the season, he produced 13 points, nine rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes.
“He definitely earned it,” Gates said. “What I'm happy to see is nine rebounds on that. But he was able to get around the basket, use his athleticism and, you know, those free throws, I know he went 3-8 but he's a better free throw shooter than that. And he did a great job in practice, physically being available. For the game at Oxford I thought he did a tremendous job. I thought he provides length when we're switching defensively and quickness.”
During the first minute of the matchup, Missouri earned a stop against the Rebels and pulled down the defensive rebound. Shaw ran hard down the right sideline, getting behind Ole Miss’ last defender down the floor. Junior guard Tamar Bates dished the ball to him in stride. Shaw took one dribble toward the hoop, then threw down a thunderous dunk for the first points of the game.
Shaw’s ability to attack the rim and come up with energy-generating plays paid huge dividends for Mizzou. The 6-foot-9 forward was on the floor for the black and gold’s late-game rally. An alley-oop he slammed at the 6:02 mark in the second half off of a lob from graduate senior guard Nick Honor sparked a 16-3 run the trimmed the deficit from 15 points to two.
Shaw did have issues at the free throw line, where he made just three of his eight attempts. But it was encouraging for him to get that often, as it was more than double the foul shots he’d taken in an other game of his career.
With just two games left on the regular season slate and Missouri still searching for its first win, the Tigers will need Shaw to sustain his current level of play.
