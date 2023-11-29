Going into the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, Pittsburgh was a team to be reckoned with on the glass. According to KenPom, through the Panthers’ first six games of the year, they’d secured 40.4% of available offensive rebounds, ranking 10th in the nation, and led all NCAA Division I schools by pulling 81.9% of available defensive rebounds. Before taking on Mizzou, the team was getting 17.5 more boards than their opponents on average.

None of it boded well for the Tigers, who finished second-to-last in the country in defensive rebounding percentage last year. Though the black and gold had shown strides this season, cleaning the glass still couldn’t necessarily be called a strength by the team.

How was Missouri going to approach the rebounding battle?

“Well, it's by committee,” head coach Dennis Gates said during Monday’s pregame press conference.

Twelve different Tigers came down with a board against Pitt. Five players — graduate seniors Noah Carter, Sean East II, Caleb Grill and Connor Vanover and sophomore Aidan Shaw — secured at least four rebounds. Carter led the way with eight, all of them coming on the defensive end. MU finished the night with the edge on the glass, 36-33.

“That was the main key, to keep them off the glass,” East said. “We knew they were strong and physical, so we tried to bring that mentality to them.”

“That was the challenge and the focus. That was part of the game plan,” Gates said. “We had no shot if we weren't gonna control the rebounds. We had no shot.”

Mizzou had 11 offensive rebounds to the Panthers’ nine and nearly matched the hosts in second-chance points, scoring 11 to their 13. The total is tied for the fewest amount of second-chance points Pitt’s had in any game this season.

Gates noted that one of the reasons the black and gold were able to keep the hosts off the boards was because Missouri kept sending them to the foul line. The Panthers took 31 free throws during the game, making 26, which meant there were fewer opportunities to come up with an offensive rebound.

Still, the Tigers got to 31.4% of available offensive rebounds and 73.5% of available defensive rebounds — well above the team’s season averages. The win marked just the seventh time since Gates took over the program as head coach that Mizzou outrebounded its opponent, two of the games coming last year and five of them coming this year. It’s also the first time the team has done so against a high-major opponent. It was impressive not just because they did it, but who they did it against.

Gates will gladly take wins on the scoreboard rather than wins in the rebounding battle. But there will be nights like Tuesday when the two might be connected.

“I wanted our guys to be in position to win the game at the end, that's all I asked,” Gates said after the victory. “And we were able to do that. And we had to do it on the rebounding side.”