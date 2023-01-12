Gholston carving out a role

Nearly every player on Mizzou’s roster had a subpar shooting night against Texas A&M on Wednesday. DeAndre Gholston was one of them. The graduate senior guard shot just 2-9 from the floor — his lowest field goal percentage in any game this year — and 1-4 from deep. Yet, Gholston still ended the evening with 10 points. It’s the sixth time in the past seven games he’s posted double digits. He’s emerged as the Tigers’ third-leading scorer behind graduate senior guard D’Moi Hodge and senior forward Kobe Brown, averaging 10.8 points. The Milwaukee transfer was able to pick up extra points against the Aggies by getting to the free throw line, leading Mizzou by going 5-7 at the stripe. According to KenPom, Gholston’s drawn 5.2 fouls per 40 minutes this year, the best rate on the team, the best rate of his career and the 178th-best rate in the country. That number has bumped up to 6.5 fouls drawn per 40 minutes through the first four games of conference play, which ranks eighth in the SEC. He connects on a high number of his foul shots, too, knocking them down at a 79.6% clip. Gholston’s habitual trips to the line stem from his ability to take defenders off the dribble. When opponents are able to slow down the tempo and force Mizzou to play offense in a halfcourt setting, the team will often turn to Gholston to penetrate, driving all the way to the rim or kicking the ball back out for a 3-pointer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmUgR2hvbHN0b24gd2l0aCB0aGUgdHVmZmZmZmYgYW5kLTEganVt cGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Yc1ltWkVpeTVGIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWHNZbVpFaXk1RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEcmV3IEtpbmcg KEBkcmV3a2luZzAyMjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZHJld2tpbmcwMjIyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExNzg5MzIzMzM0MjI1OTIwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

He provides value as a shooter, too. Gholston was inconsistent from beyond the arc early in the season, sinking just 23% of his triples through the team's first 10 matchups. But he’s found his range over the last six games, shooting 8-14 — three of the misses coming in the Tigers’ most recent game against Texas A&M. He’s now up to 33.3% on the season, a tick below the national average.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HaG9sc3RvbiYjMzk7cyBxdWlldGx5IGhhZCBhIHJlYWxseSBnb29k IHNlY29uZCBoYWxmLiBUaGlzIDMgaGFzIGhpbSB1cCB0byAxMCBwb2ludHMg dG9uaWdodCAtLSBoZSYjMzk7cyB0aGUgZm91cnRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NaXp6b3U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNaXp6b3U8L2E+IHBsYXllciBpbiBkb3Vi bGUgZGlnaXRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93SDBhUExqQVhZIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vd0gwYVBMakFYWTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0JEQ0tteW1MN1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CRENLbXltTDdQPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERyZXcgS2luZyAoQGRyZXdraW5nMDIyMikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcmV3a2luZzAyMjIvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDgyODM2MzgzMzIwMTA0OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Many of Gholston’s shots also come during crucial points within a game, either sparking a run for Missouri, extinguishing a run for an opponent or beating the buzzer for a game-winner. Head coach Dennis Gates said he spoke with Gholston in the Mizzou Arena parking lot for two and a half hours after the team’s loss to Arkansas on Jan. 4 in which the senior had just seven points. Gates said he wanted to remind Gholston of his worth to the team. Gholston responded with 18 points in the Tigers’ next game, an 85-82 win over Vanderbilt on Jan. 7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZUFuZHJlIEdob2xzdG9uIGtub2NrcyBkb3duIGEgdHJleSB0byBj dXQgdGhlIGxlYWQgdG8gMTIgYW5kIHB1dCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWl6em91P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWl6em91PC9hPiBvbiBhIDctMCBydW4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FSd01NcEUyR3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h UndNTXBFMkd2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERyZXcgS2luZyAoQGRyZXdraW5n MDIyMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcmV3a2luZzAy MjIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTMzNzI0MDU4NjY0NDY4NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Gholston’s run of solid performances coincided with Gates taking him out of the starting lineup. The 6-foot-4 guard took the move to the bench in stride and established himself as an essential part of the rotation. Mizzou will need Gholston to keep it up as the team moves further into SEC play.