Dennis Gates decided to shake things up ahead of Mizzou’s road game against Texas A&M on Tuesday. The head coach wasn’t satisfied with the play he was getting from Noah Carter and Connor Vanover in the frontcourt. He took issue with Carter specifically for finishing the team’s loss to Florida over the weekend without securing a rebound. He felt like issuing a challenge to the pair of graduate seniors.

And so, Gates chose to insert redshirt senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin and freshman big man Jordan Butler into the starting lineup for the Tigers’ matchup against the Aggies. It was the first time all year Carter came off the bench. It was also the first time Butler started a game in his young college career.

Butler went on to have an impactful performance, producing three points, five rebounds, a block and a steal in a season-high 23 minutes.

“I wanted to reward Jordan for what he's done and what he's been able to accomplish,” Gates said. “Jesus as well, he's done a great job. And I thought those guys did a tremendous, tremendous thing throughout our practices, but also they showed a spark that I thought allowed us to have a matchup advantage.”

Missouri’s three first-year players — Butler, Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce — have yet to become consistent contributors for the black and gold, their playing time fluctuating throughout the first 19 games of the year. They hardly got off the bench through the start of SEC play, combining to see the court for 19 minutes against Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.

But Gates has begun to lean on the rookies a bit more as of late. Against Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M, the trio combined to play 105 minutes. The 37 minutes of combined time on the court the freshmen got against the Aggies was the most in any conference game this season.

Like most fish, the group is going through some growing pains. The three have combined to shoot 13-67 (or 19.4%) from the 3-point line. Each rookie is also committing more than five fouls per 40 minutes. But the freshmen have shown flashes of promise as well. Robinson currently leads the team averaging 1.4 steals per game — according to KenPom, he swipes the ball on 6.3% of possessions, which would rank fourth in the country if he played enough to be eligible for the national rankings. Pierce played important roles in a few of the Tigers’ comebacks this season.

And Butler has nights like Tuesday, where he uses his 7-foot frame, above-average athleticism and perimeter shooting touch to become Mizzou’s most effective post player. Butler said after the 63-57 loss he feels like he’s beginning to earn more of Gates’ trust and that he wants to keep improving to help the Tigers win a few more games.

“I've just been getting in the gym every day working harder and just keep getting better,” Butler said. “I just feel like every game we've been playing has been really close. We've just got to pull it out and get some wins. It's close games, so we're doing the right things.”