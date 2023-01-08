Dennis Gates told his players not to foul ahead of Mizzou’s game against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores don’t typically get to the free throw line often, taking 28.5 foul shots per 100 field goal attempts according to KenPom. But they had a fairly large size advantage against the Tigers, and Missouri’s head coach feared the visitors might try to exploit it when the teams met in Columbia on Saturday. Vanderbilt 7-foot senior center Liam Robbins, for instance, draws 7.1 fouls per 40 minutes, which ranks 14th in the country.

The Tigers did as they were told for the most part. Senior forward Kobe Brown and senior guard D’Moi Hodge were both whistled for two fouls in the first half, but only senior point guard Sean East II finished the game with three or more. The hosts were almost too submissive in the 85-82 win, though — Vanderbilt had twice as many points in the paint, outscoring them 44-22.

“It sort of put them in a position where they ended up just not fouling but giving up the lane,” Gates said.

It’s just the third time this season Mizzou has lost the battle in the key, the other two times coming in the team’s loss against Kansas on Dec. 10 and its win over UCF on Dec. 17. It’s the second-most MU allowed in the paint, just beating out the 46 the Jayhawks had. It’s also the biggest deficit they’ve had in the lane in any matchup this year.

The points in the paint given up were a side effect that Gates didn’t anticipate when he came up with his game plan. But he still achieved his main goal with the strategy, which was to beat the Commodores at the free throw line. Gates thought it was one of the biggest reasons his team lost to Arkansas in a tight game earlier in the week and one of the biggest reasons his team came out with a win in a tight game on Saturday. Vanderbilt went to the stripe just 12 times, sinking eight of their foul shots. Mizzou went 27-31, more than tripling up on the opponent. If the team hadn't been fouled as often, the margin in the lane likely would've been smaller.

“Our free throw rate was high, that was awesome. And also our 3-point shooting was over 35%, which are crucial stats to begin with. They did a great job of spacing us out, and I thought they tried to force the whistle,” Gates said. “So our angles were off. And I take responsibility for that because I did not want the free throw game to be equal at all. So I rather that happen than not.”