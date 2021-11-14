Sunday grade card: South Carolina

Wide receivers: Even though Mizzou didn't get much from its downfield passing game (the bomb touchdown to Cooper aside), with only one wide receiver catching more than two passes, several wideouts made big plays. Cooper's touchdown was his first in nearly three calendar years. Boo Smith continued to make big plays by taking a jet sweep 47 yards and setting up a field goal at the end of the first half. Dominic Lovett took a reverse 15 yards, which set up a touchdown. GRADE: B-

Running backs: This might have been Tyler Badie's best performance yet in a season full of them. Badie racked up 209 yards rushing — his fourth 200-yard performance of the season. The only other SEC players who have accomplished that feat since 2000: Leonard Fournette and Derrick Henry. He also caught five passes for 22 yards. Badie did it not by breaking a bunch of long runs, which has typically been his style this season, but by consistently churning out five- to 10-yard gains. And when the game was on the line, he delivered once more, essentially running out the clock on Missouri's final possession. It's time to start talking about Badie's season as one of the best ever by a Missouri running back. GRADE: A+

Quarterback: Connor Bazelak made one very nice play in his return from injury, when he stayed in the pocket and delivered a deep ball to a wide open Mookie Cooper for a 60-yard touchdown. Aside from that, Bazelak really struggled. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 180 yards — but 54 of those yards came on push passes that were little more than handoffs. He also threw two interceptions that resulted in Eli Drinkwitz benching him for Brady Cook . Drinkwitz attributed the interceptions not to Bazelak's injury but to "poor decisions." Cook never attempted a pass but did show his smarts by sliding in bounds a couple times on the game's final possession, which kept the clock running. GRADE: D

Tight Ends: The tight ends entered Saturday off a few rough performances in a row, but the group redeemed itself against South Carolina — particularly Daniel Parker Jr. Parker caught a one-yard touchdown for his third score of the season and then later made an impressive one-handed grab that went for a first down. He and Niko Hea also helped pave the way for Badie's big day on the ground. GRADE: A-

Offensive line: As Drinkwitz noted after the game, Missouri had to make do with a "patchwork" offensive line against the Gamecocks. Starting right tackle Hyrin White dressed but did not see the field due to a sprained ankle. With Zeke Powell also injured, the Tigers had to turn to Bobby Lawrence as the starter — and Lawrence left the game during Missouri's first series and didn't return. That forced the staff to move Connor Wood from right guard to right tackle and insert EJ Ndoma-Ogar into the game at right guard. The results were impressive, all things considered. Bazelak only got sacked once and Missouri ran for 258 yards as a team. GRADE: A-

Defensive line: The defensive front continues to show fast improvement after it spent the first half of the season getting consistently manhandled. Missouri shut down the South Carolina running game, allowing just 57 yards on the ground. That allowed the front four to get after Gamecock quarterback Jason Brown on passing downs. Isaiah McGuire and Akial Byers each recorded a sack, and the defense as a whole had seven pressures. McGuire played a whale of a game. Not only did he record a sack and two tackles for loss, he stripped South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd and recovered the fumble on the same play, and he forced an errant throw on a pass that was intercepted by Kris Abrams-Draine. GRADE: A-

Linebackers: The linebackers certainly played a significant role in Missouri's improved run defense, as well. Blaze Alldredge and Chad Bailey look much more assertive than earlier in the season. Bailey recorded five tackles in the game. It wasn't a perfect performance by the linebackers, as Alldredge missed a key tackle on South Carolina's first touchdown drive and a missed coverage assignment allowed Zaquandre White to come wide open out of the backfield on a fourth down and three that turned into a South Carolina touchdown, but the linebackers are certainly moving in the right direction. GRADE: B-

Secondary: With its run game struggling, South Carolina threw the ball 30 times, and Missouri's secondary typically held its own. Most of Brown's completions came in the scramble drill, after he bought time with his legs. Abrams-Draine grabbed his third interception of the season and should have had a second pick. Akayleb Evans should have had an interception, as well, but it got nullified by a penalty. The flags were a bit of a concern, with Mizzou getting whistled for three defensive holding calls and one pass interference, but some of those were questionable, to put it mildly. At safety, Jaylon Carlies led the way with seven tackles, while Martez Manuel put together his best game of the season. Manuel had a QB hurry, a tackle for loss and a strip sack that Trajan Jeffcoat recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. GRADE: B+

Special Teams: Aside from one shanked punt on the part of Grant McKinniss and some struggles fielding a kickoff, Missouri's special teams were solid, as usual. The ability of the field goal unit to sprint onto the field and get a field goal off (and through the uprights) in about 15 seconds was really impressive. Erik Link deserves a raise. GRADE: B

Coaching: It's probably fair to question Drinkwitz's decision to start a hobbled Bazelak behind center. Some of the penalties (Missouri had eight for 90 yards) are on the coaching, as well. That's become a troubling trend. But I thought Drinkwitz called a really nice game. He reached into his bag of tricks and put together a game plan that allowed the offense to accumulate 438 total yards despite sub-par quarterback play. And the defensive staff that got a lot of heat for the unit's performance earlier this season has to get some credit now for its improvement. GRADE: B

Final Overall Grade: B+