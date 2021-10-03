Sunday grade card: Tennessee

Each Sunday, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position grade card for Missouri from Saturday's game. Here are the marks from the Tigers’ blowout loss against Tennessee

Wide receivers: When Bazelak had time to get the ball to his receivers, they played fine. Barrett Banister made a nice catch on the sidelines to move the chains, and Boo Smith made an impressive effort to pull in a deep ball. He also scored a touchdown as a rusher. True freshman Dominic Lovett made a couple nice plays. JJ Hester probably should have caught the pass that wound up being Bazelak's second interception, but the receiving room fell pretty far down the list of Missouri's issues Saturday. GRADE: B-

Running backs: Tyler Badie was about the only Missouri player who made a play during the first half, but even he didn't play up to his usual standards. Badie touched the ball 24 times and gained 68 total yards. Eli Drinkwitz largely removed Badie from the game once the score started getting lopsided, saving his touches for a more competitive game, and the other running backs who saw action didn't do much, although they also didn't get many carries with the Tigers passing the ball almost every snap. GRADE: C

Quarterback: Missouri's offensive issues paled in comparison to its defensive woes against Tennessee, but Connor Bazelak did not look particularly sharp. Bazelak completed 27 of 44 passes. He threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, and his first pick was particularly costly, basically ending the game in the first quarter. GRADE: D

Tight Ends: With Niko Hea out of the game, Missouri got Messiah Swinson involved in the passing game and used tackle Zeke Powell as an extra blocker a few times. Swinson caught two passes for 21 yards. Starter Daniel Parker Jr. had one nice catch for a 17-yard gain, but he had at least one play where he whiffed on a block, leading to a tackle for loss. GRADE: C-

Offensive line: Missouri got dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The offensive line appeared confused by several Tennessee blitzes. At least five times during the first half, a rusher came unblocked and hit Bazelak. The Volunteers finished the game with seven tackles for loss. Missouri's front five struggled to create room in the running game, where the Tigers averaged a paltry 2.3 yards per carry. The unit also got flagged for a pair of holding calls. GRADE: F

Defensive line: A group that has been bad all season had its worst outing Saturday. Tennessee opened up some absolutely massive holes on the ground, moving the Tigers' defensive front at will. When the Vols dropped back to pass, no Missouri defensive linemen bothered Hendon Hooker. Missouri was without defensive tackle Realus George Jr., but it seems unlikely his presence could have made much of a difference. GRADE: F

Linebackers: When a defense gives up 425 rushing yards, the blame extends well beyond the defensive line. Missouri's linebackers continued to look out of position. When they did manage to get in the way of a Tennessee ball-carrier, they missed tackles. Perhaps the most illustrative thing about the talent, or lack thereof, in Missouri's linebacker room is the fact that the defense used various defensive linemen at one of the linebacker spots when it ran its (unsuccessful) 3-3-5 formation. GRADE: F

Secondary: Missouri got little in the way of run support from its defensive backs. Safeties Jaylon Carlies and Martez Manuel each missed several tackles, and someone (I think It was Jalani Williams but not positive) took a terrible angle on Tiyon Evans' 92-yard touchdown run. At cornerback, Akayleb Evans got beat several times through the air, and Ennis Rakestraw looked to loaf a few plays. GRADE: F

Special Teams: One of the few bright spots for Missouri was a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown from Kris Abrams-Draine. Harrison Mevis drilled a 43-yard field goal, as well. Grant McKinniss pinned Tennessee inside the 20 with both of his punts. GRADE: A

Coaching: Missouri may lack top-end SEC talent, but a lot more than lack of talent went into Saturday's blowout. The aforementioned 3-3-5 defensive alignment proved disastrous. Missouri's players on that side of the ball continue to make the same mistakes week after week. It's fair to wonder whether defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will survive see the end of the season. As a whole, the Tiger team simply lacked juice Saturday, and that ultimately comes back to the coaching staff. GRADE: F

Final Overall Grade: F