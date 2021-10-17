Sunday grade card: Texas A&M

Running backs: As usual, Tyler Badie was one of the few bright spots for Missouri. Badie led Missouri in both rushing and receiving, totaling 121 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. His 32-yard touchdown in the second quarter was all effort, as he dragged a defender into the end zone. But it wasn't easy for Badie to get going. He got 29 touches and only averaged 3.1 yards per rush. The only other tailback to handle the ball was walk-on Michael Cox , who did have a nice 22-yard run to spark Missouri's second touchdown drive. GRADE: B

Quarterback: Connor Bazelak didn't exactly display dynamism in Missouri's win over North Texas last week, but he at least kept the ball out of harm's way. This week, he continued to struggle to get the ball downfield, but he also threw two costly interceptions. Bazelak averaged 5.35 yards per attempt — the second-lowest mark of the season, ahead only of last week. He didn't throw a touchdown and would have had a third pass intercepted had it not been for a questionable pass interference penalty. Wideout Tauskie Dove said after the game that Texas A&M's defensive backs were sitting on the short routes. Bazelak did little to make them pay, only completing three passes that gained more than 15 yards, with one of them being a screen. Eli Drinkwitz said after the game that Bazelak isn't compromised physically, but something doesn't look right. GRADE: D

Wide receivers: While Bazelak struggled, his receiving corps didn't do him a ton of favors. Missouri's pass-catchers failed to generate much separation from the Texas A&M secondary and dropped several passes. JJ Hester, in particular, dropped a two balls that would have moved the chains. Leading receiver Keke Chism never caught a pass. The lone bright spots among the receiving corps were Tauskie Dove, who made a couple impressive catches on 50-50 balls, and true freshman Dominic Lovett, who gained 39 total yards and scored his first career touchdown on four touches. GRADE: C-

Tight Ends: Bazelak targeted his tight ends fairly often through the air, but none could get free for a big gain. Niko Hea caught four passes for 16 yards while Daniel Parker Jr. gained eight yards on two grabs. Parker and Hea did at least both make key blocks on Badie's touchdown run. GRADE: C

Offensive line: An offensive line that looked shaky in recent weeks really struggled against Texas A&M's talented and experienced defensive front. The Aggie defense recorded two sacks and seven tackles for loss. The Missouri line combined for four penalties: a false start (on fourth and one) and three holding calls (although one was declined). The Tigers failed to top 100 yards on the ground and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Replacing left guard Xavier Delgado with Luke Griffin for much of the game didn't appear to help much. GRADE: D

Defensive line: A Texas A&M offensive line that started two true freshman has had some struggles this year. That wasn't the case Saturday. Missouri's defensive front got routinely moved out of the way to create some huge holes on the ground, which contributed to Texas A&M averaging 7.3 yards per carry, excluding sacks. Only two of Missouri's six tackles behind the line of scrimmage were recorded by defensive linemen. GRADE: D

Linebackers: While the Tiger defensive front wasn't great, the linebackers were invisible. Seemingly every time an Aggie running back made it past the defensive front, Missouri's only hope of stopping him short of the end zone was a safety. The Tigers rotated four different players at linebacker, and they combined to record just nine tackles, none of them behind the line of scrimmage. The fact that the staff continues to rotate linebackers every series suggests it can't find anyone capable of consistently producing. GRADE: F

Secondary: Thanks to its rushing success and its early lead, Texas A&M didn't have to ask backup quarterback Zach Calzada to do too much through the air. But he made a few critical plays through the air. With Ish Burdine out due to turf toe and Ennis Rakestraw missing the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Tulsa transfers Akayleb Evans and Allie Green played the majority of the snaps at cornerback, and each got beat for a touchdown. While safety Jaylon Carlies did record his third interception of the season, he also missed a tackle on Isaiah Spiller's 48-yard touchdown run and blamed himself for the Aggies' conversion on third and 17. Shawn Robinson got flagged for a brutal pass interference penalty and missed a key tackle in the background. It wasn't all bad for the secondary, as Martez Manuel came up with a sack and Green led the defense with seven tackles, but no position group on Missouri's defense played well. GRADE: C-

Special Teams: There weren't any momentum-shifting plays on special teams Saturday, but Missouri wasn't quite as sharp as usual. Both of the times the Tigers tried to return kickoffs, they failed to reach the 25-yard line. Punt returns didn't go smoothly, either. Boo Smith muffed a punt, although he fell on the ball, and Missouri got called for a block in the back penalty on a different return. Harrison Mevis didn't have to do much, only attempting two extra points. GRADE: C

Coaching: It wasn't a banner day for Drinkwitz and his staff. When everyone expected Texas A&M to start slow, it was Missouri who didn't look ready to play when it took the field. That has become a trend, as the Tigers have been outscored 63-10 in the first quarter of their three SEC games. Ultimately, it's the coaches' jobs to get the players ready to play. Missouri also had its most sloppy performance of the seasons from a penalty standpoint, getting flagged a season-high 13 times. The defense not only looked out-manned but clearly missed some assignments, which led to a couple massive holes on the ground for Texas A&M and running backs running un-covered out of the backfield. Finally, Drinkwitz's conservative play-calling has to be questioned. His decision to let the clock run out at the end of the first half drew the ire of the home fans, but the calls to punt two different times from Texas A&M territory while trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter probably deserved more boos. GRADE: F

Final Overall Grade: D