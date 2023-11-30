Following the Tigers' best regular season since 2014, it's time to hand out some superlatives for a job well done for the 10-2 Missouri Tigers, as they await their bowl fate this Sunday. In August, we did a superlative edition of Four Down Territory. So, we are going to see if our predictions from then match up to what we think now. First, let's start with the rookies.



Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year

Prediction: Brett Norfleet and Marvin Burks Winners: Norfleet and Burks The Offensive Rookie of the Year was really a no-brainer. Brett Norfleet has infused new life into a tight end position that was abysmal in 2022. As the only true freshman on offense, it was hard to look past him. He demonstrated a great set of hands and made the most of his opportunities in the passing game, but what seemed to impress head coach Eli Drinkwitz just as much was his physical blocking ability, something not often seen by a true freshman in their first year in the league. Norfleet played in 11 games (started six) and recorded 17 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Last year's tight end room combined for 10 receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. So, clearly, the value is there, and that's why Drinkwitz said after the win Week 12 win over Florida he believes Norfleet should be a freshman All-American. "He's a dude," Drinkwitz said. "If he's not an All-SEC freshman or true freshman All-American, I don't know what people are watching. He's a true freshman dominating people. Dominating them."

It's already hard to crack the rotation as a true freshman in any position on any side of the ball. It's that much harder to crack the rotation when the team's strength is the side of the ball you play on, and it's bringing back eight starters with tons of veteran depth. That is unless you're Marvin Burks, who was the team's highest-rated recruit of the 2023 recruiting class. Burks played all 12 games and had defensive snaps in nine of them. His 126 defensive snaps were by far the most for any rookie defender and he showed a lot of promise when he was on the field. This season, he recorded 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He really pulled his weight on special teams, being a member of all four units and was commonly spotted as one of the team's two kick returners.

Burks was a player that his coaches and teammates raved about from spring ball all the way throughout the season, and he's likely to be in line for some more reps in 2024.

Breakout Player of the Year

Prediction: Mekhi Miller Winner: Luther Burden III When writing these superlatives in the summer the thought process behind Breakout Player of the Year was a player who showed some promise and may be able to have a bigger role in the offense. Mekhi Miller did have a much bigger role in the offense but a couple of injuries slowed him up. On top of that, the emergence of Luther Burden III being one of the nation’s top five receivers wasn’t on the bingo card, and that’s not because Burden isn’t talented. It was because the wide receiver room was so deep that it seemed like it would be hard for anyone to obtain the numbers he did. He was always likely to be the team’s leading receiver statistically, and he was the pick for Offensive MVP but no one could imagine the team would be as good as they were. It seemed like Burden’s progression would be gradual but it was a monster leap. Burden started the season with six straight games of seven receptions and 96 or more yards, which included over 110 receiving yards or more in Weeks 2-6. In Weeks 4-6, he recorded at least 10 receptions and 140 yards in each contest. Burden is the first Missouri receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards or more in a season since J’Mon Moore in 2017. He finished the year with 83 receptions for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns. Burden went from good player to a superstar in the course of one season.

Most Improved Player

Winner: Brady Cook There wasn't a Most Improved Player prediction, but it's pretty clear who the winner is and that's signal-caller Brady Cook. There was a number of players who improved this year that could've been considered for this superlative like Burden, Cody Schrader, Xavier Delgado and Connor Tollison, but no one probably had it harder than Cook over the past year. He played most of last season with a torn labrum in his throwing arm, had to get surgery and rehab from it while the start of a position battle for his job began without him in spring ball, win the job in Week 2 and then finally win over the fans in Week 3 with his performance in a 30-27 win over then-No. 15 Kansas State. Cook legitimately became one of the conference's top quarterbacks and not only helped lead the team to 10 wins but broke records along the way. He broke the Southeastern Conference record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception in Week 5 against Vandy. He, Burden and Schrader reached the 3K-1K-!K club for the fourth time in school history, which is a player with 3,000 or more passing yards, a player with 1,000 or more rushing yards and a player with 1,000 or more receiving yards in the same season. Cook finished the regular season having completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,189 yards, 20 touchdown and six interceptions. He also added eight rushing touchdowns. He had five 300-yard passing games, including four straight from Weeks 3-6 and was the Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12, after leading the Tigers downfield in 96 seconds on a final drive that took 12 plays and 62 yards to comeback and defeat Florida 33-31. That drive will be known for one of the best plays in school history, a 27-yard completion to Burden on fourth and 17 to keep the drive the Tigers' drive and New Year's Six bowl berth hopes alive. The Tigers aren't on the verge of a New Year's Six bowl without Cook's play this season.

Newcomer of the Year

Prediction: Tre’Vez Johnson Winner: Theo Wease Tre’Vez Johnson was a consistent contributor in his first season in Columbia. He racked up 40 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss, but Theo Wease helped expand the passing game by giving the team a true outside receiver, who can make contested catches and be a red zone threat. With Burden’s skill level he would’ve likely been able to build off his 45 receptions for 375 yards and six receiving touchdowns he posted as the x-receiver last season, but having Wease play the role is a much more natural fit, and he excelled in it. Wease set career highs in the three major receiving categories with 45 receptions for 639 yards and six touchdowns. His bread and butter was being a jump-ball red zone target for Cook. Five of his six touchdowns were in the red zone this season. On top of all of that, Wease emerged as a leader for the receiving room.

Defensive MVP

Prediction: Ty’Ron Hopper Winner: Kris Abrams-Draine Of all the superlatives, this was the hardest one. Let’s start with the prediction. Ty’Ron Hopper had another solid season and his play combined with the team’s record may get him an All-SEC selection. However, some struggles tackling and missing a couple of games due to injury makes him third for this superlative. It was Darius Robinson who narrowly misses out. There’s just as good of a case to for Robinson to be the the Defensive MVP as there is for Kris Abrams-Draine. For starters, Robinson switched from defensive tackle to defensive end and played better. Considering, that he received mid-round draft grades as a defensive tackle last year and he learned a new position as well as changed his body for that role is something that should be applauded. He led the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (7.5) to go along with his 41 tackles, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Defensive end was a position Drinkwitz admitted to being nervous about in the offseason since the team lost their top four EDGEs from a year ago. But Robinson helped quell Drinkwitz’s nervousness fairly early in the season. He recorded at least 0.5 sacks in seven straight games and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7 after recording six tackles and two sacks in the win over Kentucky. He also was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack performance in a win over Tennessee. However, Abrams-Draine showed true lockdown corner stuff and built off an excellent 2022 campaign. He recorded a career-high four interceptions to go with 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a conference-leading 11 pass deflections to end the regular season. He allowed 25 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 50 targets. Abrams-Draine is usually tasked with guarding the opponents’ best receiver and he had to play multiple games without fellow star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. Also, when the safeties were having some struggles in coverage Abrams-Draine seemed like the constant presence for the secondary group. Against Vandy, he allowed two receptions on three targets for 16 yards and he held star receiver Will Sheppard to one reception for eight yards when they lined up against each other. This is against a team, Drinkwitz said had one of the best receiving rooms in the nation entering that game. Against LSU and Biletnikoff Award finalist Malik Nabers, he allowed two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. And that touchdown was more of a breakdown in coverage with him and the back line safety more so than him getting beat off the line. Against Georgia, he allowed two receptions on five targets for 44 yards. Abrams-Draine is one of the nation’s premier cornerbacks and not only has a good chance to be an All-SEC first-team selection but to be no lower than a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare for it.

Offensive MVP

Prediction: Luther Burden III Winner: Cody Schrader Not many people would've thought in August that after the Tigers handily defeated their rival, Arkansas, on the road by 34 points to clinch a 10-win season in the regular season finale, that Drinkwitz would be campaigning for Cody Schrader to be a Heisman finalist.

