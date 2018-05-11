Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, the quarterback picture was pretty clear. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were going to be first-round picks. There was some debate over Lamar Jackson but many believed, especially as draft night drew closer, that he was a first-rounder, too.

Next year’s quarterback draft class is riddled more with questions than answers. Maybe that’s because the draft is almost a year away and the season has not even been played yet, but many believe the 2019 quarterback crop will be far less attractive than this previous group and no clear quarterback has emerged as the frontrunner.

Should Missouri’s Drew Lock be that guy? The former four-star from Lee’s Summit, Mo., completed about 58 percent of his passes last season for 3,964 yards with 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That’s only 663 passing yards fewer than Mayfield, who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, with one more touchdown pass.

This upcoming season will be important for Lock, especially since the Tigers looked woeful at times last year before a late-season surge that put Missouri into the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

Lock had strong performances in blowout wins over Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and he put up big numbers against Arkansas. But he and the offense looked pedestrian in losses to South Carolina, Purdue and Auburn and Lock was OK in the bowl loss to Texas.

Against teams with hardly a pulse (Missouri State, Idaho and UConn), Lock put up huge numbers - posting a combined 1,365 yards and 18 touchdowns in those three blowout wins.

So is Lock worthy of being the No. 1 quarterback taken in next year’s NFL Draft in a murky pool that also includes Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson, West Virginia’s Will Grier, NC State’s Ryan Finley, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and maybe even Michigan’s Shea Patterson? How much will this season’s performance matter in terms of draft position?