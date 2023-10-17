Missouri’s men’s basketball team might be different, but the goal remains the same. Ask anyone in the program what the expectation is for this season and they’ll say it’s to be playing on April 6 and 8. Players break down their huddles chanting “Phoenix” in unison — the site of the national championship game this year. It’ll be a long way to get there. The Tigers have to blend together their returners, transfers and freshmen into one cohesive unit, just as they were able to a year ago. But they’ll also have to take their game up a level after losing a handful of important seniors from last season’s squad. With head coach Dennis Gates at the helm, the team seems confident it can happen. “We feel good,” assistant coach Dickey Nutt said. “Obviously not everybody in the voting polls feels that way. But you know, we don't worry about that. We take it one day at a time. Coach Gates has the blueprint to success and we follow his plan and we're excited about this group.” There’s a different kind of buzz heading into this season. There was excitement last year, but it had more to do with the mystery of what the team would look like under a new head coach. Fans know what they’re in for now. This year, the excitement is more about whether or not the program’s return to prominence can be sustained. Mizzou made all of its players and coaches available to the media on Monday, each one revealing a little bit of what to expect this year. Here are a few takeaways from the Tigers’ media day:

Missouri is deep and experienced

The Tigers may have graduated six seniors from last year’s team, but this year’s group isn't significantly younger. The 2022-23 roster featured a dozen upperclassmen; the 2023-24 roster lists 11. Gates is hopeful the seasoned transfers he brought in will keep Mizzou afloat as it pivots to a new direction. “When you look at Tamar Bates, he played in the Big 10 at Indiana,” Gates said. “There shouldn't be a crowd that impacts him in a negative way. He should be able to play in any environment that we are presented. That should be leading into the leadership that he displays with our guys. Caleb Grill, the same way. He's played in an unbelievable program. These guys have been coached, so now, they're going to be expected not to just use their experiences but how can their experiences impact every individual and this team?” Bates and Grill, returning graduate seniors Nick Honor and Sean East II and Colorado State grad transfer John Tonje have all played in the NCAA tournament. Returning junior Kaleb Brown, reigning NJCAA Player of the Year Curt Lewis and four-star freshman Anthony Robinson II join them on the perimeter. Gates can’t start them all — someone has to come off the bench. Spreading the minutes around is going to be a challenge. Having that many guys ready to contribute has made practices more competitive. Missouri rosters 18 players including walk-ons. During intrasquad scrimmages, each team can bring four off the bench. Gates can run 5-on-5-on-5 drills with each group having a sub. Only 15 can dress for games, though. “Being able to go against each other all the time and you know, fight with each other — not necessarily fight, but go at each other and really just try to make each other the best that we could possibly be, iron sharpens iron,” senior forward Noah Carter said. “So, I think that's really huge for us with this with this team specifically. But yeah, being out there with 18 guys, it's definitely different but that's something that I look forward to, you know, being out there, going out there, competing.”

Mizzou's freshmen have impressed

The Tigers’ class of first-year players, featuring Robinson, four-star forwards Jordan Butler and Trent Pierce and walk-ons Danny Stephens and JV Brown, is undoubtedly promising for the future of the program. But with so many upperclassmen on the roster, it may be difficult for the rookies to find their way to the court. Still, the freshmen have stood out to their teammates since stepping on campus. “I've seen a lot of good things,” Bates said. “Just starting throughout the summer, Ant, Anthony Robinson, he's a really good guard, tough guard, somebody who we're going to be able to rely on a lot of games. I feel like he'll make a lot of big plays this season. Trent and Jordan, they're coming along really well. Trent's a great shooter, he spaces the floor really well at 6-(foot)-10. And Jordan is kind of that hybrid big, somebody who's, you know, not really a back-to-the-basket, not really just a pick-and-pop guy but can do both, can defend, can protect the rim. So I feel like we have a really good freshmen class and they've definitely been pulling their weight.” “I've seen great potential from all the freshmen, even our walk-ons, they've been great in practice,” sophomore forward Aidan Shaw said. “We're all holding each other accountable. Seeing them compete is something that you want to on the court. So I'm hoping that — not hoping -- I know that we'll continue to hold each other accountable and everybody will give 110% every practice all the way up till April 6 and April 8.”

Sean East II and Curt Lewis, reunited

East and Lewis were friends long before they joined forces at Mizzou. The pair of Louisville, Ky. natives first met each other when they faced off in a middle school tournament game. East scored 35 points, but Lewis’ team came away with the win. The two stayed connected, playing with and against each other several times in the years since that day. East went on to play at John A. Logan Community College during the 2021-22 season under then-head coach Kyle Smithpeters. The next year, Lewis ended up at the same school, playing for Kyle’s brother, Tyler Smithpeters, and leading the Volunteers to the NJCAA championship. When it came time for Lewis to decide where he’d go next, he knew East was someone he knew he could trust. “We stayed in touch all the time,” Lewis said. “And once we both realized we had a chance to play with each other again, coming to Mizzou with him and Smithpeters was really a no-brainer. I'm definitely excited to play with Sean.” “It's been amazing having somebody from your hometown,” East said. “Just having somebody that you know is right there, your childhood friend, in college with each other, it just feels good to always have somebody to talk to. And it's just a good bond and when times get tough, it's gonna be even better because you've got somebody that you grew up with next to you.”

Tigers keep continuity among coaches