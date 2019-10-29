The Missouri women’s basketball team took care of business in its final tune up before its Nov. 5 regular season opener Tuesday, whalloping visiting Fontbonne 121-40. Junior guard Elle Brown led the way with 24 points with Hayley Frank (17), Aijha Blackwell (16), Hannah Schuchts (14) trailing behind as the Griffins shot 23% from the field and turned the ball over 37 times on the night. After a blazing 25-point performance last Thursday against Truman State, Blackwell flashed her talents as a passer, dishing out seven assists, and paired with Brown on the defensive end for 15 combined steals, as well. Schuchts pulled her weight in the contest, registering a double-double while anchoring Missouri’s defense in the paint, while senior Amber Smith contributed 13 points of her own.

With the Tigers’ exhibition slate now behind them, Robin Pingeton and Co. can turn their attention toward the regular season and next Tuesday’s opener against Western Illinois. On Tuesday, Missouri got production from the veterans it will rely on in this season, saw more flashes from its promising freshman and struggled particularly from one crucial spot on the floor. Here are some takeaways from Missouri’s preseason finale:

Smith, Schuchts played like the Tigers will need them to

Performances like the ones Smith and Schuchts put on Thursday showjust how impactful they can be when on their games, and for the Tigers in 2019-20, they’ll need a whole lot more nights like this one from the pair of veterans. Smith stormed out of the gate against Fontbonne, scoring eight of the Tigers’ opening 11 points with four free throws and a pair of fast break layups, and finished with 13 points on 3-5 shooting with five rebounds while going 6-6 from the free throw line. The aggressive effort from Smith was not only the sort of productive kind Missouri will need from its veteran leader, but also featured the efficiency she has lacked at times during her career. Schuchts, who entered halftime with two points to her name, came out firing in the second half, sinking a trio of 3-pointers in the opening minutes. The redshirt senior would finish the half with 12 points, good for 14 on the nights to go with her 10 rebounds and a block in just 13 minutes on the floor. The performances from the Tigers’ veteran duos comes following a frustrating effort in Missouri’s opening exhibition against Truman State. But if that night raised questions about their abilities to be Missouri’s leaders on both ends of the floor, Thursday’s effort provided the answer of just how good they can be

Brown provides a spark off the bench

Brown avagered a scant 2.8 minutes per game and attempted only six shots from the field last season (for what it’s worth, she shot 100%). On Thursday, the guard from Rock Bridge looked a far cry from the player who appeared in just 17 games a year ago and a lot more like a key bench cog that Pingeton will struggle to keep out of the rotation this season. After leading the Tigers with eight assists against Truman State, Brown delivered instant production off the bench with a pair of steals and a pair of scores in the first quarter and continued to fill the stat sheet into the fourth , contributing 10 points during a 17-2 run by the Tigers that opened the final period. The junior finished the night with a team-high 24 points on 11-13 shooting to go with four rebounds, five assists and six steals, showing off what she has to offer both as a scorer and defender off the bench. After spending her first two seasons effectively glued to Missouri’s bench, Thursday served as a coming out party for Brown that ended with her teammates chanting her name in the locker room, and she gave credit to those same teammates for her performance postgame. “I tell me teammates everyday, ‘I’ll run for you. If you find me, I’ll just run,’ and they found me tonight,” Brown said. Pingeton commended Brown for remaining patient and filling her role during her freshman and sophomore seasons, noting that plenty of other players might have pursued their options with other programs elsewhere. Now, Brown has an opportunity to make an impact on the court for the Tigers, and Pingeton may have yet another weapon within her crowded stable of guards to deploy into her rotation. “The speed and athleticism (Brown) has, it’s pretty special,” Pingeton said. “When she gets going in that open court, it’s only a matter of time before she just separates herself…I’m really excited for her and we’re going to need her this year.”

Tigers struggle from behind the arc

Redshirt sophomore Haley Troup hit a 3-pointer 21 seconds after tip off to open the scoring for the Tigers Thursday. Missouri’s shooting didn’t make another 3-pointer until the second quarter, and when the buzzer sounded for half time, the Tigers were just 3-13 (23%) from behind the 3-point line. Shooting, and 3-point shooting in particular, was one of the lone issues Missouri experienced in its 81-point victory. The Tigers improved from beyond the arc in the second half, salvaging their first half troubles with a 5-11 effort to finish at 33% on the night, but the struggles they faced from behind the 3-point line on a night with very few of them stood out. Schuchts, who went 3-3 from beyond the arc on the evening, was the lone Tiger to shoot better than 33% on 3-pointers, and without her contributions the Tigers would have finished at just 24% – a far cry from the Tigers 36% season average from a year ago. Despite the platry performance from behind the 3-point line, Pingeton remained largely unconcerned, if a bit disappointed, even with the Tigers season opener just one week away. “We shoot the ball pretty dang well in practice,” Pingeton said. “As long as they can move on and hang in there (following misses), we’ll be fine. We’re going to knock down shots. That’s the least of my concerns today.”

Other notes