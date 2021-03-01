PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri basketball didn’t play this weekend and benefitted from it. First of all, it was really a weird Saturday. There are ALWAYS basketball games on Saturday this time of year. Except this year, especially if you were scheduled to play Texas A&M. But despite not playing, it was a good weekend for the Tigers. Florida beat Kentucky, which knocked the Cats back behind Mizzou in the league standings. Missouri holds the tiebreaker. It also knocked Ole Miss, which lost to Vanderbilt, down into a tie with Mizzou, although the Rebels have the tiebreaker there. LSU and Tennessee both lost as well, bringing those teams back within striking distance for the Tigers. Honestly, things went as well as possible in every regard other than the fact the Tigers didn’t get to play the Aggies, which almost certainly would have given them a win, just their second in six tries.

2) Missouri can still finish anywhere from 4th to 10th in terms of seeding for the SEC Tournament. If the Tigers win both of their games this week and Vandy beats LSU, Mizzou is the 4 seed in the league tournament at 9-7. Conversely, if Mizzou loses both of its games and Georgia beats Alabama, the Tigers can fall as far as the ten seed. The likelihood is probably somewhere in the middle, but that’s how volatile things are in the league standings. If LSU beats Vanderbilt, Missouri cannot get a top four seed in the SEC Tournament regardless of what the Tigers do this week (unless I’ve missed a scenario which is always possible).

3) Of course, what you really want to know is where the Tigers will be seeded in the Big Dance…or if they will be seeded at all.