PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) For the first week of the offseason, it was a busy week. In case you've been under a rock or simply checked out since the end of the season, let's recap what has happened since Missouri played its last basketball game of the season:

Xavier Pinson entered the transfer portal, which should not have been a surprise to anyone who has been paying any amount of attention over the last 12 months

Parker Braun entered the transfer portal, which also should not have suprised anyone

Mark Smith entered the transfer portal, which was a mild surprise but should not be seen as any sort of a statement about Mizzou or Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri got a commitment from Green Bay transfer guard Amari Davis.This means as of today Missouri has two available scholarships for the current class. That number could rise over the next week.

2) So let's talk about what each of these means individually.

Pinson--It's unfortunate. There's blame on both sides. The player checked out at times, wasn't consistent and wasn't the best example of what you'd want out of a player. But the coach recruited him and couldn't make it work for one more year when the team clearly would have been better if he could have, especially if he could have turned Pinson into a player who was much more consistently the good version of himself than the bad one.

Braun--I can't muster up much angst about this one either way. Braun seemed like a good kid and a good teammate who was a decent role player and had some moments. The chances he was ever going to be a lot more than that aren't all that high. I know some will say "But if he could just add a little muscle this year, I can see a bigger role." The thing is, he's been here three years and he hasn't done it yet. There's no reason to expect he suddenly would have this year. Braun was destined to be a 10-12 minute guy who could give you a spark but a player that probably wasn't ever going to be more than that here. He wants a chance to get more. That's fine. And once your family members take to social media actively asking another coach to come recruit you, there's not really any way back from that.

Smith--This surprised me only in that I thought Smith was probably done playing college ball. I don't know if he approached the staff about wanting to take the extra year here or not. But I think the program had always planned on moving forward without the five seniors and resetting the program a little bit under a new wave of players. If Dru Smith or Jeremiah Tilmon wants to come back, you make an exception. But the other three weren't guys that I'd see as difference makers for Missouri next year or guys that you take minutes from incoming players for. Good for Mark. He gave Missouri three years and some good moments and he gets to keep playing. Wouldn't have made a lot of sense to me for Missouri to bring him back.

Davis--To me, he looks like a Pinson replacement. He's probably not going to handle the ball as much as Pinson did, but he's a similar player. His strength is more inside the three-point line than out, he's a guy that's capable of giving you some big scoring nights. The hope would be that Davis is better on defense and proves to be an overall upgrade. Whether that ends up being true will depend on whether his game at Green Bay translates to this level. We know Pinson can play at a high major level. We don't yet know that about Davis.

3) So here's what this all comes down to for me: Cuonzo Martin is hitting reset to an extent. He is not starting over exactly, but the roster will be almost completely different next season. There are two ways that can go.