PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) It wasn't a great weekend for Mizzou softball. The Tigers were swept in a Sunday doubleheader by the Tigers from LSU and lost the weekend series. That knocked Mizzou down to 7-5 in SEC play, 29-9 overall. Obviously it's still a very good season with Mizzou safely inside the top 20 and almost certainly headed for NCAA Tournament play and quite possibly hosting a regional. Larissa Anderson has things rolling. The program might not quite be back where Ehren Earleywine had it at its height (that has to be proven by getting to Women's College World Series, multiple) but it's not far off. And as far as I know, there's no hint of the drama that seemed to follow Earleywine at every turn. Anderson has been Jim Sterk's best hire so far.

2) On the other diamond, Mizzou baseball beat South Carolina on Friday night before losing the last two games of the series. They were outscored 24-5 in the final two games. That left Mizzou 11-19, 4-8 in league play. They've been outscored 94-45 in 12 SEC games. So you can't really pick out any one area. The Tigers are just getting beat up all over the place. There is some good news, though. Mizzou's last four SEC series are against Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Alabama. None of them are in the top half of their division. Georgia and Florida are the teams right above Mizzou in the East. There is a path to passing a those schools and avoiding the cellar, even if the NCAA Tournament looks like a virtual impossibility.

3) The main focus of the next couple of months will be recruiting.