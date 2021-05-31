Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri's softball season came to an end later than it was supposed to but earlier than it felt like it was going to. When you see your team seeded 8th and you see the opponent is a mid-major program that pulled an upset to get here, you just kind of think your team is going to win. But there are few equalizers in sports like a softball pitcher and James Madison had the best one this weekend. Missouri gave Odicci Alexander a fair amount of help and probably tried to do too much at the plate, but let's not take away from Alexander this weekend. She dominated Missouri on one hit on Friday, got shelled on Saturday, shook it off and came back and dominated Missouri again outside of two pitches on Sunday. The Tigers came into the weekend hitting .326 as a team. They hit .187 this weekend. They averaged 6.64 runs a game all year long and then averaged half that this weekend.

It's tempting to point to the pitching as what hurt Missouri this weekend, but it's just not true. The Tigers were 10th in the SEC in ERA this year. They only allowed ten runs this weekend and four of them came in the last inning of the series. The two runs JMU scored on Friday came on two infield singles, a hit batter and a sac fly. Two of the runs were unearned. Missouri's pitching was good enough. Its offense wasn't and its defense wasn't. If you play that series ten times, I'd bet Missouri wins seven of them. This was one of the three.

2) That said, this was a great season for Missouri softball. Not a good season. Not a very good season. A great one. This is a team that was picked to finish seventh in the SEC. A program that's gone through a tumultuous coaching change and NCAA probation and COVID in the last four years. And it was within an eyelash of going back to the Women's College World Series for the first time in a decade. All but two contributors are coming back next season (Cayla Kessinger and Hatti Moore are major contributors and more on that in a minute). The pitchers were a sophomore and a freshman this year and really grew up in the postseason. There's a lot to like about where Larissa Anderson has the program going. It should give Missouri fans something to look forward to in the spring after the big two are done playing.

3) I mentioned the seniors above and Larissa Anderson said something after the game yesterday that really made me think.