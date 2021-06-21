Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

1) We talked to Cuonzo Martin and half of the basketball roster last week. We’ve written about that HERE, HERE and HERE. (Side note: We did those interviews in person. And I didn’t wear a mask. And I don’t think anyone else did either. And so far as I know, everyone is fine).

It’s too early to start projecting how good they’ll be. The roster probably isn’t complete. Even if it is, we don’t know how the mid-major guys will translate to this level, how ready the high school guys are to contribute from day one, if Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett take a step forward, stay the same or go back. In other words, we can talk a whole bunch of hypotheticals, but who knows?

Here’s what we know: The idea that this team was going to take the court with Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown, Jordan Wilmore and five freshmen was always dumb. The idea that they would be “Kim Anderson bad” was even dumber. There was never a second where that was in play. There were always going to be bodies in place of the guys that left.

What I think I know is that while they did get bodies there, if you look around at what the rest of the SEC did, it’s tough to see Missouri being better in the league than it was last year. It’s not impossible, but I think it’s unlikely.

2) So I’m not going to project a record or anything. But this is the Internet and hypotheticals is kind of what we do. I’m going to give you a floor and a ceiling.

FLOOR: A competent high major basketball team is going to win a minimum of 12 games. They’ll have probably seven gimmies scheduled in the non-con. They’ll almost certainly get at least one more somewhere along the way before league play. And then even if they’re as bad as the biggest cynics think they’ll be, they’re going to win at least four in the league. Missouri is at least competent. I don’t think it’s great, but it’s competent. If the wheels come off and things go as poorly as possible, I guess you could find a way you’re looking at a 12 or 13 win season.

CEILING: Let’s say two of the four transfers are instant impact starters, Yaya Keita and Sean Durugordon are as good as Cuonzo Martin made them sound last week, Kobe Brown is the best player on the team and a go-to guy and someone (Anton Brookshire?) is a consistent shooter off the bench. I can see something like 10-3 in the non-conference schedule and .500 or slightly better in the league. So the ceiling to me is somewhere around 20 wins and maybe on the right side of the bubble.The truth is almost certainly they’ll be somewhere in between.

3) What about the recruiting on the hoops side?