Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) We made it again everybody. It's game week. It was nice to have a normal-ish lead up to the season. We had SEC Media Days. We got to attend fall camp and talk to people in person. There will be a game at Faurot Field with people in the stands on Saturday. This season isn't going to be completely normal. There might be a few bumps in the road, there will almost certainly be times when reporters look down from the press box and say "Hey, where's this guy at?" We won't travel other than the BC game unless the SEC changes its silly media policy. But it's football season and it's better than last football season and that's a step in the right direction.

2) Speaking of which, I covered my first game in person since November 23 2019 on Friday night (and last for a while). It was good being back at a big game with a crowd that was excited. Maybe a lot of you didn't do this, but I've really figured out that I failed to realize how big a part of sports the crowd is. Don't get me wrong, I knew that it was more exciting to be at a game that had a big, buzzing crowd. But I don't think I appreciated just how much different it was. I heard someone over the weekend say that playing games last year just felt like practice. My son said the same thing about his swim meets through the pandemic. It's harder to get hyped up and give your best effort when there's nobody there and it doesn't seem like a real event. The talent is the same, but the crowd elevates it so much more. It makes it feel like an event.

As far as the game, the talent on the field lived up to the billing in East St. Louis vs CBC. I wrote about that yesterday. Joel Lorenzi was in Lee's Summit to watch Max Whisner. Mitchell Forde saw three high-level linemen at North Kansas City. We're not gonna cover three games every week or anything, but we do have plans to see the vast majority of current Mizzou commitments in person this season.

3) So what did we learn about where that talent will play college football?