Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Mizzou is going to a bowl game. The Tigers were the 13th of 13 SEC teams selected on Sunday, landing in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on December 22nd. The upside is that the game is on ESPN and it's a chance to play again. The downside is that you're playing a team you won't get a lot of credit for beating and if you lose you end up 6-7 on the season. Don't get me wrong, losing to Army would be less damaging than losing to some of the opponents we'd seen listed as possibilities for the Tigers. Army is no slouch and plenty of teams--most notably Oklahoma a couple of years ago--have discovered that in recent years. If the Black Knights do come out with a win, Mizzou will only have to wait eight years for revenge. The Tigers (somewhat) recently scheduled home games against Army in 2029 and 2033.

2) It's understandable to be irritated about the bowl destination, but there's a limit to how frustrated Missouri has a right to be. On one hand, Missouri had the same record as Florida and South Carolina and beat those teams head to head so if it was a true meritocracy, the Tigers probably deserved a spot ahead of those teams, which are going to the Gasparilla and the Duke's Mayo Bowl, respectively. On the other hand, both of those games make geographic sense, as do LSU to the Texas Bowl and Auburn to the Birmingham Bowl. Everybody else that got picked for one of the 12 SEC tie-in spots had a better season than Missouri. Sure, the Tigers would have liked to go to the Liberty Bowl, but Mississippi State went 7-5 and offered the chance to match Mike Leach up against his former team. So it's not quite as simple as "Well, the SEC just doesn't care about Missouri and screwed us again." Personally, the game doesn't do much to get me excited. I'd always prefer a bowl game to be a Power Five opponent. But at least if I'm going to be covering a night game this one should be fast and feature very few passes. Missouri officials put on a good face about the game on Sunday. Maybe they really are happy with it, or at least not upset. I don't know. But they're not going to bash the bowl publicly one way or another.

3) Eli Drinkwitz talked about his quarterback situation on Sunday evening.