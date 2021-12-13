Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri lost a basketball game on Saturday by 37 points to a team that may or may not still be its biggest rival depending on your point of view. There's not much more to say about the game. It was ugly and expected. Perhaps the most disheartening part for Missouri fans is this: The first 11 minutes of the game were about as well as Missouri has played all season. And they trailed by seven points and no one watching had any hope they could really make it close for the last 29 minutes. At that point, Javon Pickett was 4-4 from the floor for 11 points. The Tigers had made 3 of 4 three-point attempts. Offensively, they looked pretty good. They were on pace for 76 points. And it wasn't nearly good enough. They were also on pace to lose by 25. So probably the most discouraging thing to come out of Saturday to me is this: Even a really good effort from Missouri isn't nearly good enough to compete with a good team. Nobody went into Saturday expecting a win. Almost nobody went in expecting Missouri to be competitive. It's not the fact that the Tigers didn't have a chance to win on Saturday as much as the fact that absolutely nobody expected them to.

2) Everybody's got a long list of things Cuonzo Martin has done wrong this year. Some of them are on point, some of them are over the top emotional reactions. But Saturday illustrated the major issue: Talent identification. This is Cuonzo Martin's hand-picked roster and it not only had no chance to be competitive with Kansas, but hasn't been competitive with Florida State or Liberty or UMKC. We've gone through the roster issues and the recruiting problems over the last few years ad nauseum. Everyone knows why Mizzou is where it is. But the bigger issue for a lot of Missouri fans was the guys who were the reason Missouri got beat so badly on Saturday. Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris combined for 47 points in 90 minutes for the Jayhawks. Missouri never had a chance at Braun, despite his brother being on the Tigers' roster. Braun said that on Thursday last week. He grew up a Kansas fan and wasn't going to play for Mizzou. But Harris grew up in Columbia, signed with Missouri State and then started looking around. He said on Saturday he heard from Missouri during his recruitment, but it was after he was already talking to Bill Self. Agbaji was basically unrecruited until he was a senior. I went to a high school all-star game in Kansas City in April of 2017. That game featured quite a few players who were bigger names at the time. And I walked away thinking Agbaji was the best player on the court. He was named the MVP, but told me that day the only school really talking to him much was Texas and a lot of that had to do with his sister being a Longhorn volleyball player. Agbaji said last week when he first moved to Kansas City he was a Mizzou fan. We've gone over and over the fact that Missouri is going to lose a lot of recruiting battles to the traditional powers in college basketball. If you're seeing in-state kids go to Duke and North Carolina and even to Kansas, that's not necessarily the fault of the Missouri coach. And maybe Agbaji would have ended up in Lawrence anyway. But what if the Tigers had gotten in on him months before the other high major schools? It's not like he was a secret. He was an all-state player at Oak Park as a junior. Maybe this is too critical. Maybe Self would have come in and stolen him away in the late stages anyway. But Missouri's best shot is to get in on kids like this before those powerhouses. They didn't do it with two guys that helped bury them on Saturday. Is it hindsight? To some degree, sure. But when things are going as poorly as they are for the Tigers, everybody's looking for reasons why. And this is just another one to add to the list.

3) So we're going to have the same discussion that we've had for the last few weeks and we'll have the same discussion for the next few weeks. What's the temperature of Cuonzo's seat right now?