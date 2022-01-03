Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Last week, we wrapped up ten thoughts on 2021 for Mizzou. This week, we'll look ahead to 2022. A couple of newsy type things and then the rest of this feature will focus on what we're watching over the next 12 months.

1) Mizzou got its biggest portal prize yet on Sunday. Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan committed to Mizzou. I know a couple of people who cover OSU and both told me this is definitely not a situation where Jernigan was encouraged to look around. Mike Gundy would very much have liked to keep him. Why did he leave? We don't know. He hasn't done any interviews since entering the portal and didn't respond to multiple messages from us last night. So I have no idea. I'm going to go with, this is what college football is right now. Even players who are playing and ostensibly relatively happy are looking for a place they can be happier. If you're a Missouri fan, I wouldn't even worry about why he left. Just be happy he did and Missouri got a good player at a position of need. I think Jernigan immediately enters the picture to start next season. He's in the top three tackles with Darius Robinson and Mekhi Wingo. Throw in Realus George, Marquis Gracial and potentially Kyran Montgomery (who sure looked to me like a guy who could grow into defensive tackle) and the Tigers might have a pretty solid group there for next year.

2) I really try to be wary of overhyping kids who haven't played a down of college football. I think it's unfair to them. And I think some of the stuff being put on Luther Burden is a little bit unfair. It reminds me of what happened with Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert had a really good college career. But because he was a five-star quarterback coming to a place that didn't really get five-star quarterbacks, I think a good amount of Mizzou fans view his college career as a disappointment. That's too bad because Gabbert accounted for 7200 yards and 48 touchdowns and went 18-8 in two years as a starter and then was a top ten NFL Draft pick. That's a career every single quarterback coming out of high school would sign up for. And somehow it wasn't what some people expected.

That's all a prelude to say that I'm hesitant to put too much on Luther Burden. But every single time you watch him play, he makes you think that it's all possible. I went to the season opener last year and the first time he touched the ball he returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. More of his touches in that game (against an eventual state champion) ended with him in the end zone than ended with him getting tackled. Then he went out to St. John Bosco and down to IMG and stood out as one of the best--if not the very best--player on the field. And then at the Under Armour all-American game yesterday he did this the first time he touched the ball: