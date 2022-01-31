Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) The transfer portal overhaul continues for Eli Drinkwitz. Tyler Stephens committed and then Ian Matthews did the same. That brings the offseason total to eight out and ten in if I've counted correctly, which it's certainly possible I have not. It is a higher number coming in than I thought would occur at the start of this. To me, it states a clear intention that the staff expects to see immediate progress next season. They've been presented an avenue through which they can remake the roster and they're doing so. I do not believe the transfer activity is done. Mizzou is waiting on a decision from Auburn defensive tackle Marquis Robinson and will certainly take him if he chooses Mizzou. There could still be an addition or two after spring ball--and will absolutely be some departures at that point.

2) The portal wasn't the only supplier of recruiting news this weekend. Mizzou landed Louisiana LB Carmycah Glass. This seems to be a player that came on the radar when Blake Baker was hired from LSU. He did not have any major offers, but had some lower level attention and had some schools sniffing around. This is a classic case of having room to take a chance on a kid that has the athletic potential to turn into a player. Maybe he will, maybe he won't. And you don't want a class with 10 kids like this. As we've said year over year, on a macro scale, recruiting rankings matter. The more four- and five-stars you have, the better chance you're good. But that doesn't mean an individual kid can't be underrated. I messaged with a writer from our LSU site who covers a lot of Louisiana high school football. His thoughts are linked here. The high school recruiting might not be done for this weekend. We're still monitoring another weekend visitor.

3) The Tigers' class, right now, ranks 12th in the country.