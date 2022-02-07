Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Let's start with some of the stuff we don't talk about as often here. Mizzou wrestling had a big come from behind win over Oklahoma State yesterday, 21-20.

The Tigers got the win on back-to-back pins from Zach Elam and Noah Surtin. Mizzou was ranked 12th and Oklahoma State 10th coming into the match so you could see those flip-flopping and Brian Smith has the Tigers back in the top ten, where they've been for most of the last two decades. The match yesterday was a Big 12 Conference dual, thanks in large part to Oklahoma State and its head coach, John Smith."They were all pushing for it to happen. They see the big picture that the Big Ten has kind of separated itself a little," Brian Smith said last April when the move was announced. "The Big 12 has a lot of really good programs and with us coming in, we just add to that.

"It's refreshing to know that in some places in college sports, people still try to do things for the greater good of the sport. Take heed, college football.

2) Missouri's second most successful program is about to begin another season. The Tiger softball team is in Leesburg, FL for five games this weekend. The Tigers will start with Penn State and UCONN on Friday, then face Wisconsin on Saturday before back-to-back games against ranked teams in Virginia Tech and Liberty. Larissa Anderson's team is ranked 10th in the preseason poll coming off hosting a Super Regional and finishing last year 13th. Alabama, Florida and Arkansas are SEC teams ranked ahead of Mizzou, but the Tigers absolutely have expectations of competing for a conference title. We'll have @ColeLeeMU interning and covering the team for us this season. Mizzou isn't at home until March 4 so we won't have regular game coverage until then, but it should be another season worth following for the softball program for sure.

3) On to the teams many of you follow more closely, Cuonzo Martin's team pulled one out in College Station on Saturday.