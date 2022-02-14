Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri won a basketball game on Saturday night. I don't honestly really have that much more to say about it. They played well for about 20 minutes, then played poorly for about 15, then were good enough in the last few to beat a team that is worse than they are. We're in that weird part of the season where we all know Missouri isn't playing for anything and the only curiosity most of us have can't be answered for another three or four weeks so we just kind of trudge along in limbo for the last few games of the season. Mizzou plays three games this week. The Tigers will host Arkansas on Tuesday night, then do a home and home with Mississippi State on Friday and Sunday. Winning 2 of 3 would be a great week, winning one is probably what you expect and going 0-3 wouldn't be a complete shock.

2) I just took a look at the SEC standings and it's a weird league as a whole this year. There are four teams that are pretty clearly at a different level than the rest of the league. Arkansas is currently in fourth place and has a two-game edge over LSU, Alabama and Florida, all of whom are tied for fifth. Here's how I'd rank the SEC if we're breaking things into tiers:

Tier 1: Auburn, Kentucky

Tier 2: Arkansas, Tennessee

Tier 3: LSU, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State

Tier 4: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tier 5: Georgia

3) Everybody wants to know whether there's going to be a coaching vacancy at Mizzou after this season.