Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Spring football opened up on Friday. It's good to have football back and I know everyone is excited about next season. Unfortunately, the amount of information we're actually going to be able to glean is going to be very small. I'll be honest, in 20 minutes on Saturday, I couldn't even have told you if everyone was there. This isn't a complaint about access. We're going to get to talk to every assistant coach today and that will be worthwhile and we'll do our best to give you guys a glimpse in talking to who we can over the next three weeks. It's really more a preventive strike to tell you that no conclusions should be drawn between now and March 19. One of the things I actually like most about Eli Drinkwitz is he's very up front about that. Jobs aren't won in spring ball. I recorded another show with Mookie Cooper Sunday evening and he stressed that the first couple of days of spring ball are a lot of install and review. In other words, we'll give you everything we can and do our best to make it worthwhile, but very little that happens should have any impact (positively or negatively) on your outlook for next season.

2) The quarterback situation remains in flux. We ran it down here yesterday so we're not going to rehash the whole thing. At this point, the important thing is probably to see if Jayden Daniels takes any other visits. If he does, obviously no decision has been made and anything could happen. If he doesn't, that doesn't mean he couldn't pick another school, but it would seem to be a surprise. Of course, Daniels could visit somewhere and keep it under wraps. It appears that was probably going to happen here until it didn't. Long way of saying when there's news, we'll report it, but we don't really have a timetable for when there could be news.

3) Should we talk about the basketball team?