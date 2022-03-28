Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Dennis Gates has started quickly on the recruiting trail. Missouri's new coach grabbed a commitment from junior college transfer Mohamed Diarra on Friday and followed that up by landing Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston on Saturday. That gives Missouri, as of today, 11 scholarship players with two spots remaining. Obviously that number is likely to change. We don't know what's going to happen with Trevon Brazile, who is currently in the transfer portal, or Aidan Shaw, who opened up his recruitment. If I had to handicap it right now, I'd give the Tigers a better chance at getting Shaw back than Brazile. It seems likely to me if Javon Pickett plays one more year he'll do it somewhere else. Of course, there's no guarantee that all 11 guys who are currently on our scholarship chart will be at Mizzou next year either. If I had to guess, more than one probably won't be. Which means we're nowhere close to the end of the roster shuffling.

2) The rest of the commitments are likely to come from the junior college ranks or the portal. We reported on Saturday that John A Logan CC point guard Sean East was visiting Missouri. We're hoping to be able to follow up with East's family soon. Gates has already been publicly tied to at least 11 transfers and that number is very likely to grow this week. We'd set the over/under on the number of new faces on this roster next season at 6.5. That means we think there are probably at least four more new guys to be added. Missouri currently has five players set to play their final season in 2023 so you're probably not looking at any more than one more senior, and maybe none. The rest of the additions will likely be juco players or transfers with more than one year to play just for the sake of balancing the roster.

3) The real question on everyone's mind is when Gates is going to start adding assistant coaches, or if he's just going to continue to recruit like a wildly energetic one-man band.