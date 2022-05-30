Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

We're back after a week off. This is the time of year where we're going to go a little more big picture and cast a wide net. The truth is, other than a couple of track athletes headed to nationals, there's not a whole lot going on around Mizzou right now. So to get to ten thoughts, you might have to allow me some freedom of thought. 1) The only Mizzou athletes still in action are Mara Hausler and Arianna Fisher, who are headed for NCAA Track nationals in Oregon in a little more than a week. From the school's official release: Finishing fifth, Mara Häusler matched her personal best in the triple jump with a leap of 13.56m / 44-6. Arianna Fisher finished tied for seventh with a season-best mark of 13.42m / 44-0.5. Häusler will compete in the NCAA meet for the second time in her career, both outdoors, while Fisher is now a four-time national qualifier (twice outdoors). Speaking of the track, a familiar name to Mizzou fans is up to her old tricks.

2) We are now in camp/recruiting season for the next six weeks. Eli Drinkwitz and his contingent will hit SEC Media Days on July 18, but between now and then, the vast majority of our coverage is recruiting related. Mitchell Forde has been at the EYBL stop in Louisville, KY the last two days. Here's his latest. I'll be at the first football prospect camp this Thursday afternoon. There will be three more of those, plus a 7-on-7 event over the next two weeks. On the hoops side, EYBL will hit Kansas City in early July. We will be in attendance there as well. While the current Tigers hit campus for workouts and such, the main focus for us will be on the future. 3) Speaking of the future, the 2022 football season speculation is really starting to ramp up. The over/under for Mizzou has been set at 5.5 wins.

