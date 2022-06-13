Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) Official visit season has started for the summer and all I can think about is how much it's changed. There used to be so much more anticipation and drama. Kids often used to make decisions either on official visits or that night after getting back home. That's all gone now, killed by social media. Even the kids that commit on their official visits--and there still are some--usually don't announce it because they have to wait at least a day to get a graphic or a video made. I'm not begrudging the kids their moment in the sun. (I'd say they only get one shot at it, but in the transfer portal era, many of them get two and a lot get three or four). It's just...different. People who do what we do used to spend all day Sunday trying to talk to these kids. I remember visit weekends with 10 or 12 kids where I was basically working the phones from 11 am to 9 pm. I remember stepping out of church to break Connell Davis' commitment. Now, we reach out, they largely ignore us and we wait for them to tweet. You're probably going to read this as "old media guy bitching about his job." That's not really it. I think it's worse for you guys. The suspense isn't the same. Don't get me wrong, everyone still gets as excited about commitments, but the process is different. Maybe that's not better or worse. Maybe it's just different. But official visit Sundays used to be a huge deal. Now they really aren't.
2) In that light, Missouri may have gotten two commitments. We aren't sure at this point. There was no bat signal from Eli Drinkwitz and nobody has announced anything. But there was this:
That would seem to indicate good things about Marquis Johnson, the only wide receiver on campus. It was retweeted by his father, Domonique, who played at Mizzou under Gary Pinkel.
There was also this
That could have been a commitment signal on the defensive line. Stay tuned. There could be news today.
3) Everything else is fairly quiet on the Mizzou front.
