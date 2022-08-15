Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Mizzou is in the final week of fall camp. After the open practice on Saturday night, they'll go into Louisiana Tech game prep. Most of this week will obviously be focused on Mizzou football.

1) Eli Drinkwitz is really pushing the punting battle. Every time he's asked about a position battle that's got his attention, it's the punters. At the beginning of camp, Erik Link told me it would be a competition between Sean Koetting, Jack Stonehouse and Luke Bauer. Yesterday, Drinkwitz talked about the two guys battling for punter. I asked him if it had been reduced from three to two.

"I would say there's still a third punter involved. He hasn't been as consistent as the other two. And he's consistently get reps with a three. So for the sake of clarity, I think our top two guys are really battling right now. He could come on this week. I wouldn't say he's totally out of it, but trying to get a little clarity."

I don't know who's been (mostly) eliminated, but I'm pretty confident Koetting is still involved. He'd be my pick to win the job. He's been here and a big part of the reason he came back for a sixth year was to be more involved and get a chance to punt. Assuming it's close, I'd think Koetting gets the nod.

2) The other position that's up for grabs is running back and there seems to be virtually no clarity there. Drinkwitz said both Tavorus Jones and Nate Peat have been out of practice a few days and Taj Butts had started to do some things, but then got slowed by a "soft tissue injury" (which seems to be the catch all term for camp injuries). Drinkwitz said Elijah Young has shown flashes but not enough consistency and he likes what he's seen out of Cody Schrader. He didn't mention BJ Harris by name, which may or may not mean anything. When asked specifically about Michael Cox, Drinkwitz said "Yeah, I mean, Mike's battling." That was it. That doesn't exactly give you a belief he's part of the discussion. I don't have a clue who starts week one. And the guy that starts week one may not be the guy that gets the most carries or starts week two. I think we're going to see a true running back by committee this year. Four or five guys could easily see significant carries early on I think.

3) Drinkwitz said Missouri has completed both of its scrimmages already.