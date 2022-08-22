Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Congratulations. You made it through another offseason. It has been 191 days since the Rams beat the Bengals in the last football game that mattered. It has been 225 days since Georgia beat Alabama in the last college football game that mattered. You only have to wait five more days. Week zero officially kicks off with Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky on Saturday at 11 am. I'm sure some of you diehards will be watching that game. I think I'll be capable of holding off another half hour and checking out Nebraska and Northwestern at 11:30. I'll keep this in mind as I watch that game.

