Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) Congratulations. You made it through another offseason. It has been 191 days since the Rams beat the Bengals in the last football game that mattered. It has been 225 days since Georgia beat Alabama in the last college football game that mattered. You only have to wait five more days. Week zero officially kicks off with Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky on Saturday at 11 am. I'm sure some of you diehards will be watching that game. I think I'll be capable of holding off another half hour and checking out Nebraska and Northwestern at 11:30. I'll keep this in mind as I watch that game.
2) While it may have been 225 days since that national championship game, it does not appear anything has really changed. Bill Connelly of ESPN came out with his SP+ ratings this week. Alabama is No. 1 and Georgia is No. 2. Shocking, I know. The next three in the rankings, the big underdogs with a chance to throw a wrench in the whole season, are Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. Perennially disadvantaged programs Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M round out the top eight. BIll's rankings aren't perfect, though. Michigan was ranked 17th in the preseason and made the playoff. Cincinnati was 19th. So it is possible that we could be surprised. It's just unlikely.3) Obviously you're more interested in Missouri than the national stuff, so let's talk about that.
