Hey, we have actual football to talk about. So let's do that.

1) Overall, I think the Thursday night experiment was a success. Eli Drinkwitz and Desiree Reed-Francois have both made it clear they're marketing to the students first. Get them in the stadium enjoying the experience first, then worry about the rest. That happened on Thursday night. Had that been a Saturday game, a good number of them would have gone home for Labor Day weekend. Drinkwitz said last week they have 7500 student tickets. I think there are about three times that many students (could be more). He said they should all be going to games. Obviously that's not realistic, but it would be a great problem to have to increase the size of the student seating section. One of the bigger issues for Mizzou the last few years is that the kids in school have never experienced good football so it's not a thing they do. When I was in school, Mizzou had been terrible for a generation. I went to most games my freshman year because I like football. After that I started working at games so didn't go as a fan. In my fraternity, there were definitely a good number of people who went. By my senior year in 1997 when they were going to their first bowl game in 14 years, it had become much more of a thing. When I was in school, it was basketball games. Missouri wasn't even any good when I was in school, but my generation had grown up on Norm Stewart basketball so it was a destination. That's what Missouri needs to build again like it did under Gary Pinkel. When you have students who have seen good football--or kids who come to Mizzou after 2-3 years of good football--it will be a destination. I thought the atmosphere was pretty good on Thursday. It seemed like more than 47 thousand people to me. Honestly, I wouldn't hate a Thursday night game once a year.

2) As far as the product on the field, my main takeaway remains that the defense looked more improved than I expected. I thought it would be better than last year because it had to be better than last year. But the improvement was more significant than I'd thought it would be. We do have to admit that a decent part of that was Louisiana Tech. The quarterback wasn't good and they barely tried to run the ball. The Bulldogs presented less of a test than I thought they would and therefore I learned less from the game than I thought I might. But just watching the defense, it's clearly much more active and athletic at every level. Defensive tackle is a complete makeover. There are at least three defensive ends who I think are capable of playing on Sundays. Ty'Ron Hopper was the best player on the field. Jaylon Carlies will be drafted. And I wouldn't be surprised to see Dreyden Norwood in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

3) The main concern? Offensive line.