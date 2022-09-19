I posted my ten thoughts specific to the game on Saturday afternoon. I'll expand on those and go a little more big picture here.

1) What's the right level of skepticism coming out of that game? I think it kind of depends on what your goals and expectations are for this team. Missouri has played an FCS team every year since 2006 with the exception of 2020. Mizzou has played an FCS team 18 times this century. The average score of the previous 18 games was 52.1 to 11.1. If you take away the bizarre 72-43 win over Missouri State in 2017, the average score is 50.9 to 9.3. In other words, Missouri hasn't just beaten these opponents; it has largely destroyed them.

This year is the smallest margin of victory Mizzou has had against an FCS opponent this century. It is the fewest points (tied with a 34-3 win over SEMO in 2015) that Missouri has scored against an FCS opponent. It is the fifth most points Missouri has allowed to an FCS opponent in those 18 games. That's the bad news.

The good news? Two of Missouri's least impressive performances against FCS teams came in two of its best seasons. In 2014, Mizzou beat South Dakota State 38-18 in the season opener. That team lost to Indiana in week four, scraped by South Carolina with a miracle comeback in week five and was shut out and blown out by Georgia in week six. The Tigers then suddenly turned it on and didn't lose again until the SEC title game against Alabama. In 2007, Mizzou beat Illinois State 38-17 in week four in a game I completely do not remember. Of course, that team had already beaten Illinois in St. Louis and Ole Miss in Oxford at that point and would crush Nebraska 41-6 the next week.

The lesson here? I'm not sure there is one considering what happened in 2007 and 2014, but as a general rule, even mediocre to bad Missouri teams have had more impressive performances against their FCS opponents than this one did. Saturday doesn't have to mean Missouri is awful, but it probably does mean they aren't really good (which I'm pretty sure we already knew).

2) The major area of discussion has been the offensive line. That's definitely fair. It wasn't very good. Let's look at some of the data. Missouri's running backs combined for 32 carries in the game. They had a total of 43 yards before contact. That means, on average, Mizzou's backs were being hit 1.3 yards past the line of scrimmage on each carry. Throw in runs by Brady Cook and Luther Burden, that number drops to 1.2 yards before contact. For the season, the Tigers have 142 yards before contact on 110 carries, which is 1.29 yards per carry. Last year, the Tigers averaged 2.6 yards per carry before contact. The year before it was 2.14. In 2019 it was 1.88 and in 2018 it was 2.11. In other words, Missouri's runners are getting hit nearly a full yard sooner on every carry than they have in any of the last four seasons.

3) So Mizzou's backs are going to have to make something out of nothing sometimes if they're going to be able to run the ball