The ten thoughts from Saturday's 24-17 loss are here. We'll go more big picture this morning.

1) I think I've been a bit more negative than many have and than most of you guys expected coming off of Saturday. The first few thoughts here will be dedicated to explaining why. I think there is a limit to how many times you can come close without success before things start to trend the other way. There's nothing evidence based or scientific about this. I haven't gone back and researched teams who have lost three straight one-score games and how they did afterward or anything. I just don't know how many times you can say "We're close" before the fight starts to seem futile and you have guys start to doubt. I think Eli Drinkwitz deserves a lot of credit for the fact that that hasn't happened yet. That's coaching. If I'm going to blame him for the bad stuff I have to give him credit for the good stuff and his team clearly is still fighting and hasn't mailed it in. But there has to be a payoff for that belief. And I think it has to happen soon. Because if it doesn't, it's human nature that there will start to be some cracks.

2) Part of the reason I've been critical is that I think we've reached a time where it's fair to be critical. I said before the season that what I expected to see to show me progress was a winning regular season record. That wasn't a hard and fast rule. There's a way that 6-6 could show progress. Anything below that, to me--and I think to most people before the season started--was going to be some cause for concern. There's really no way to spin 5-7 as anything but a step in the wrong direction. And while I know that a step back doesn't doom anyone--to steal Eli Drinkwitz's phrase, progress isn't linear, and I think I've been very clear that I'm not burying anyone and not saying it's time for Missouri to start considering a drastic decision--it is at least cause for concern. That's really where I've been coming from. It's not doom and gloom. It's not saying there's no way this is going to work. It's hesitation. I haven't seen anything that tells me it definitively won't work, but I also haven't seen anything that tells me it definitively will.

Back to the original point, let's set 6-6 as the mark that most people believed was the bare minimum that would make them feel good about this season. I now think that's the ceiling for this team. Tennessee is legitimately good. The Vols have one of the top offenses in the country and I just can't see Missouri being able to keep up with them in Knoxville. So there's the fifth loss. That leaves five games. To reach my bar before the season, Mizzou has to win every one. To reach the newly adjusted bar, Mizzou has to win four of the five. Vanderbilt and New Mexico State have to be wins. Period. I don't care if they're by one or one hundred, they have to be wins. That leaves you needing at least two out of Kentucky, South Carolina and Arkansas. They're all winnable. But do you trust this team to go win any of them? That's up to each individual to answer. I think Mizzou will be underdogs in all three. If I had to predict a final record as of today, I think I'd predict 4-8, but could be talked into 5-7. I think 6-6 is certainly possible, but it will take this team showing me something it hasn't shown me yet this year. If that happens, there's progress and you can sell me on a reason to be more optimistic entering the offseason than I am right now. But at 5-7 or worse, there are a million questions and the hot seat talk is going to be coming from all angles whether you think it's fair or not.

3) My biggest concern is the fact that the problem on this team is the side of the ball Drinkwitz was hired to run.