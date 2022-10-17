1) It was a bye week for Missouri football and a bye weekend for me as well. Good time for both of us to recharge our batteries. Every team in the country says the bye week comes at a perfect time because, well, that's when it is, so what other alternative is there? We'll find out if Missouri used its off week well or not in five days. I used mine to stir up the hornet's nest about what Missouri should do at quarterback. Ultimately, my conclusion is that I think it would be good to get Sam Horn and/or Tyler Macon some game reps, but Brady Cook should remain the starter. We also had Jarod Hamilton's story on Mekhi Miller, a true freshman starting to make his presence known.

2) I'm sure we've said this about other games, but Saturday is the most important game Eli Drinkwitz has coached at Missouri. Vanderbilt is better than it's been the last few years. The Commodores led Ole Miss at half and they're capable of winning a conference game for the first time since October 19, 2019. I don't think I have to remind you who the Commodores' opponent was that day. Since the 21-14 win over Mizzou in Nashville, Vandy has lost 24 consecutive conference games. Only five of those games have been decided by fewer than ten points. The Dores have been outscored 162-31 in three league games this year (albeit against Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia). This simply has to be a win for Missouri. Whether it's 3-0 or 103-0, Missouri has to score more points than Vanderbilt. It's not hard to argue the loss to Vandy is the one that most led to Barry Odom getting fired after the 2019 season. If Mizzou loses this weekend, everything is on the table. Yes, everything. Even the head coach's employment status at the end of the season. Missouri is a two-touchdown favorite. The Tigers should win. But you know Vandy is pointing to this one as its best chance to get an SEC victory. Nobody around Mizzou wants to find out what happens if it occurs.

3) If Missouri's offense is going to get healthy, this is the weekend it happens.