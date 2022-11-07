We are officially in crossover season. For the next three weeks, at least, the football and basketball teams are both in season. We'll do our best to divide the ten thoughts relatively evenly over that period of time. Because basketball is the shiny new toy that opens the season tonight, we'll start off with that.

1) Monday is the first game that counts for Dennis Gates. I thought it was interesting that he was forthright about experimenting with things in the exhibition against WashU. Maybe his starting five that night is going to be his starting five every night or maybe, as he said, he just kind of randomly picked a group right before tipoff. Saying that he was intentionally trying to disrupt guys' rhythm and throw them off a little bit during the game was interesting as well. I'm sure plenty of coaches do things like that, I just don't know that I'd had one actually say it to us before. The point is, we got to see the parts of the puzzle on Friday night, but I'm not really sure we found out anything about the way they're going to fit together. Not that a game against Southern Indiana is going to give us the greatest indication of what this team will be, but it is a real game against another team that counts in the standings and it's going to be treated as such.

2) Let's be clear about the next month: Anything less than 7-0 will be disappointing. Drew King is going to have a story today about how Mizzou put the non-conference schedule together for year one. The first half of it is....quite light. The average KenPom ranking of the first seven opponents is 270. That includes three teams ranked 300 or lower (out of 363). The only two in the top 200 are Penn (162) and Coastal Carolina (178). New roster, new coach, whatever, none of these are games that Missouri should lose. Truthfully, none should really be in much doubt. Weird things do happen in college basketball and losing one of these games wouldn't mean Dennis Gates is doomed to fail or anything so severe. But it would be a sign that the first year might be a little bit bumpier than you're hoping it will be. The Tigers should be 7-0 when Kansas comes to town on December 10. And then we'll really get to find out what realistic hopes for this team are.

3) Here are the things I'm pretty sure I feel good about with this squad: