1) The transfer portal opens today. In fact, it seems it's already open. A lot of players have already said they’re going in. Nine of them from Missouri so far. There may be more today, I’m not sure. There will certainly be more in the next 45 days. Today isn’t the only portal day. It’s the first one. The window remains open through mid-January. There will be some guys who will play bowl games and then leave. There might be a few who go home for Christmas break and decide they don’t want to come back. Most of them will probably be guys that don’t play a lot, but some will probably be guys that do. There’s only one mission in the portal: Gain more than you lose. Eli Drinkwitz did it last year. He’s going to have to do it again this year. Most of the portal additions last year (at least the meaningful ones) were on defense. The Tigers will probably need some more of that, but I think the focus will be on offense. I think they could use a transfer at every single position on offense. And, yes, that includes quarterback. I expect Missouri to pursue one. We've already got a thread going to keep you updated during the day.

2) What’s the roster going to look like for the bowl game? I’ll be honest. I have no idea. Some of that will be cleared up by portal attrition. Some might depend on NFL aspirations. Isaiah McGuire, Dominic Lovett, Jalani Williams and Martez Manuel aren’t playing. We know that already. DJ Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat, Darius Robinson, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kris Abrams-Draine and Jaylon Carlies all could have NFL hopes as soon as next season so we’ll see what happens there. But again, everyone’s a free agent right now. There aren’t more than a handful of guys I would feel comfortable guaranteeing are on the roster next year and playing on December 23rd.

3) Speaking of the bowl game, did they dodge KU?