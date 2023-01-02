1) Let's start the new year by looking back at the old year. Here are my five individuals involved with Mizzou athletics who had the best 2022. I don't want to rank them 1 through 5 because that makes it too easy for people to tell me where I was wrong. But here would be my top five:

Dennis Gates--Got a new job at a 500% salary increase and thus far has crushed it at that new job

Keegan O'Toole--Tough to get much better than winning an individual national title, which O'Toole did at 165 pounds with a 6-5 decision over Shane Griffith of Stanford

Amari Celestine--Most of you are saying, WHO? Celestine scored a 9.925 on the floor exercise to clinch Missouri's spot in the NCAA Gymnastics finals by .025 over UCLA. Mizzou would go on to finish 5th in the finals.

Luther Burden III--Most will say "but his numbers weren't nearly as good as we thought." But Burden had nine touchdowns. That ranks fourth among all true freshmen in America. He had six touchdown catches, two touchdown runs and a punt return. He also got his face on a bag of potato chips. And should be viewed as one of the potential breakout players in 2023.

Kimberly Wert--Wert set Missouri's career-home run record with a solo shot to beat South Carolina 1-0 in early April. She finished the season hitting .307 with 17 home runs as the Tigers won 38 games and made the NCAA regional field, losing at home to Arizona.

2) Now how about five to keep an eye on in 2023?

Luther Burden III--Yes, he makes both lists. With Dominic Lovett leaving Mizzou for Georgia, Burden should be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver on the team.

Sam Horn--Will it be Horn throwing those passes to Burden? We don't know yet. But with Brady Cook out for spring football, the freshman is going to get every opportunity.

Kobe Brown--How is a senior a breakout player? Well, he's scored 30 points in back to back games and Missouri has beaten two ranked teams. Brown has a good shot at all-SEC honors, is currently playing like a conference player of the year, and should find himself back in the NCAA Tournament.

Hayley Frank--Frank is averaging 15.9 points per game to lead a Missouri team that's off to a 13-2 (2-0) start. She's shooting 41.1% from three-point range. In a critical year for the program, Frank already has Missouri just five wins from matching last year's total.

Rocky Elam--Elam finished fifh in the country at 197 pounds in his freshman season and then fourth in his second year. He could be the next Tiger to find himself atop the podium at the NCAA Championships.

3) From new faces to familiar ones: On Sunday, Darius Robinson became the latest Mizzou defender to announce he'll be back next season.