Welcome to the new world of college sports where this is no off-season and there is no slow time. Another really busy weekend for Mizzou. Let's get to it. 1) Eli Drinkwitz added three more transfers on Saturday. If you somehow missed the news, here are the stories: Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson Arizona State DL Joe Moore III Florida State S Sidney Williams This movement brings the total count to 16 transfers out and eight transfers in.That puts the Tigers, as of today, at 88 scholarship players by our count. Again, this is not an official number. It is our best estimate. The number today really doesn't matter. By the first day of fall camp, Mizzou has to be at 85. There will be plenty more movement. The Tigers aren't done adding transfers and they aren't done losing them. We'll continue to track it throughout. 2) We're going to go a little bit out of order and bounce between sports, because we're expecting a Mizzou basketball commitment today as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+MS4xNi4yMyDij7M8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAxIC4gKEBjdXJ0bGV3aXMx MF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY3VydGxld2lzMTBf L3N0YXR1cy8xNjEzOTQ0NzQyMjE1Mjk5MDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==