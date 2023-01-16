Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
Welcome to the new world of college sports where this is no off-season and there is no slow time. Another really busy weekend for Mizzou. Let's get to it.
1) Eli Drinkwitz added three more transfers on Saturday. If you somehow missed the news, here are the stories:
Arizona State DL Joe Moore III
Florida State S Sidney Williams
This movement brings the total count to 16 transfers out and eight transfers in.That puts the Tigers, as of today, at 88 scholarship players by our count. Again, this is not an official number. It is our best estimate. The number today really doesn't matter. By the first day of fall camp, Mizzou has to be at 85. There will be plenty more movement. The Tigers aren't done adding transfers and they aren't done losing them. We'll continue to track it throughout.
2) We're going to go a little bit out of order and bounce between sports, because we're expecting a Mizzou basketball commitment today as well.
John A Logan guard Curt Lewis is set to announce today. We know he has a Mizzou offer and took a visit this fall. He plays for Tyler Smithpeters, who is the brother of Mizzou assistant Kyle Smithpeters. We know some schools (Tennessee and West Virginia specifically) have been checking on Lewis. We don't know if those schools have offered or who else has at this point, but we're trying to get that information. Regardless, we think he announces a commitment to Missouri today. He's shooting nearly 50% from three-point range this year. He's 6-5, 220 pounds. He slides in nicely as a DeAndre Gholston replacement for next year.
Lewis averaged 25 points a game and was his region's player of the year as a senior in high school. High major schools didn't recruit him because they thought he had no chance to qualify. He even committed to a junior college at one point. But he did qualify, with the help of an Individualized Education Plan, and headed to Eastern Kentucky. Lewis redshirted his first year, then averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game over two seasons. He is playing at Logan this year and will have two years to play at Missouri (or wherever he commits today).
3) As for the current Tigers, well, it wasn't a good weekend or a good week.
