1) Missouri's most recent basketball game was a 63-52 loss to Mississippi State. It wasn't just the fewest points Missouri has scored this season. It was 12 fewer than it has scored in any other game all year. The Tigers shot 32% from the field, the lowest mark of the year (32.9% vs Alabama was the previous worst). They made five fewer shots than they had made in any other game (16; 21 was their previous worst in the loss at Arkansas). The 50 field goals Missouri attempted was the second-lowest total of the year (46 in a 68-66 win over UCF). The possessions were limited in large part due to 15 turnovers, the third-most they've had this year (21 vs Kansas, 16 vs Lindenwood). So was it a bad day at the office or a sign that this team isn't as good as you'd hoped? I lean toward the former. We'll go into a few reasons why.

2) There is no sport in which it is harder to win on the road than college basketball. Missouri is 2-4 on the road this season (that doesn't count wins over UCF and Illinois which were neutral site games). At first glance, you think that's not very good. But you have to compare it to everyone else. The combined road record of SEC teams this year is 36-58. Alabama is 7-1 on the road. Tennessee is 4-2. Those are the top two teams in the league standings. The combined road record of the other 12 teams in the league is 25-55. Texas A&M (4-3) is the only other team with a winning record on the road. Missouri's win percentage in road games is actually percentage points higher than the overall road record of the bottom 12 teams in the SEC. Here's the combined road record of the other high major conferences:

ACC: 40-69

Big 12: 26-41

Big East: 34-57

Big Ten: 35-74

PAC 12: 28-62

Total: 199-361 (combined with the SEC)

That's a winning percentage of .355. Missouri's is .333. That's right on par with every other high major conference. Yes, there are some that are better. The six leagues have a combined 17 teams with a winning record on the road. Out of 76 teams. So 22.4% of high major teams have a winning record on the road. Missouri has four road games remaining. It is going to be a decided underdog at Tennessee and Auburn. It will be a slight favorite or slight underdog at LSU and Georgia. If Missouri can go 2-2 in the four road games, it will finish the year 4-6 on the road. That's not bad. It's not great, but it's not bad.

3) The main difference in Missouri at home and on the road? Shooting.