Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) One of the things I think about most when it comes to sports is "Why do we care?" I think about it all the time. When you get down to it we're cheering for people we don't know wearing clothes we like playing a game we all played when we were kids. Why is it important? Why do we build our lives around it and let it tie us in knots and let it dictate our happiness? Because of weekends like this one. Because the joy of watching your team win--especially when it looked unlikely/impossible--makes it all worth it. Because nothing else in life (at least nothing legal) gives us quite that same kind of high.
Anytime I see something in sports like we saw this weekend--and we saw it twice in this particular part of the country--I think "How are there people who don't like this?" Like, how can you walk this earth and not find the theater and the competition compelling? What do non-sports fans do to chase the feeling sports gives the rest of us? I have no idea. But even for the old and jaded among us, weekends like this one are awesome. Because they remind us why we all care so much.
2) As for the particulars of this weekend, let's start with the first one and the one far more of you want to read about. Missouri beat No. 6 Tennessee 86-85 in a game it had won, then had lost, then won again. They won it because they have, so far as I can tell, the best trick shot artist in college basketball.
For the record, I tweeted that during the South Carolina game. I don't really even know which shot from DeAndre Gholston prompted it. There have probably been at least a dozen of them this year where Gholston goes to shoot it and you think "What the hell is he doing? There's no way this ball goes in." And then it does. Gholston makes plenty of mistakes. He often drives into traffic and turns the ball over. I truly do understand why fans get frustrated with him. But when the stakes are highest, Gholston is the guy Missouri goes to because he keeps coming through. The first notable one was a half-court bank shot to beat UCF. Dennis Gates told us after that one that Gholston had actually beaten him with a last-second shot when Gholston was at Milwaukee and Gates was at Cleveland State. And Gholston told us he'd actually hit a handful of buzzer beaters. And then he did this on Saturday in Knoxville
The crazy thing, is I don't think that was Gholston's most important or most improbable shot of the game. With Tennessee leading 81-77 and the shot clock under five for the Tigers, Gholston got the ball on the left wing. He was closely guarded and to even get a shot off he had to put about twice as much arc on it as a normal shot. He shot the ball so high I thought it was going to come up two feet short. But it somehow went in. It got the Tigers back within a point and gave them a chance.
3) Here's one of the craziest things about Gholston's heroics to me:
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage