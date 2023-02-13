1) One of the things I think about most when it comes to sports is "Why do we care?" I think about it all the time. When you get down to it we're cheering for people we don't know wearing clothes we like playing a game we all played when we were kids. Why is it important? Why do we build our lives around it and let it tie us in knots and let it dictate our happiness? Because of weekends like this one. Because the joy of watching your team win--especially when it looked unlikely/impossible--makes it all worth it. Because nothing else in life (at least nothing legal) gives us quite that same kind of high.

Anytime I see something in sports like we saw this weekend--and we saw it twice in this particular part of the country--I think "How are there people who don't like this?" Like, how can you walk this earth and not find the theater and the competition compelling? What do non-sports fans do to chase the feeling sports gives the rest of us? I have no idea. But even for the old and jaded among us, weekends like this one are awesome. Because they remind us why we all care so much.

2) As for the particulars of this weekend, let's start with the first one and the one far more of you want to read about. Missouri beat No. 6 Tennessee 86-85 in a game it had won, then had lost, then won again. They won it because they have, so far as I can tell, the best trick shot artist in college basketball.