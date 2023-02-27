1) Missouri didn't get its best week of the basketball season, but it might have had its most impressive. Let me explain. Obviously the win over Tennessee is better than either win last week, even if that took a bit of good fortune. And the wins over Iowa State, Illinois and Kentucky were huge, but Missouri dominated those from the opening tip and more or less led wire to wire.

On both Tuesday against Mississippi State and Saturday at Georgia, things did not go perfectly. Mizzou never led the Mississippi State game by more than four points and did not shoot it very well at all until going 3-3 in overtime. For just the second time this season, the Tigers won a game in which they did not score 70 points. Then, on Saturday against Georgia, Missouri won basically playing 22 minutes. That's what good teams do. How many times do you turn on the game of a top ten team, they're struggling, don't look particularly good and you start to hope for an upset? Then you turn the game back on six minutes later and the top ten team is up double figures. Good teams don't have to play 40 good minutes to beat bad teams. And Georgia, even if it is not a bad team, is not a particularly good one. In 20 minutes (1:16 of the first half until 1:10 left in the game) Missouri ran the Bulldogs out of their own gym to the tune of 51-18. That'll do. I'm more impressed by the two wins this week--because they weren't just easy due to lights out shooting--than I probably have been by any other back to back games this season.

2) Let's assume Missouri has at least one win left in it this season. That means they don't lose at LSU, lose at home to Ole Miss and lose their opening game in the SEC Tournament. Assuming that happens, they're absolutely in the NCAA Tournament (and might be in even if it does). I have no idea where they'll be seeded. Missouri is literally a case study that will be referenced in future years.

They've got five Quad 1 wins and no losses outside of Quad 1. The only other teams in college basketball that can say that: Alabama, Kansas, Texas, UCLA, Baylor. That's it. There's only six of them. The other five are top 2 seeds. I'm not saying Missouri is a top two seed. The overall resume doesn't match the others listed. But it's a resume that's a hell of a lot better than what the computers say they are. Just in Quad wins, road record, etc, Mizzou is as good or better than: Arkansas, Creighton, Indiana, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Maryland, Duke, Xavier, West Virginia, Boise State, Nevada, Utah State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois, Auburn, Providence, Memphis and Mississippi State. Those teams are all ranked above Missouri in the NET...by at least ten spots.

It's been said over and over, the NET and KenPom are things the committee looks at. They are not the only things. But they're what makes Missouri so fascinating. If you go by the computer rankings, you think Missouri is on the bubble or playing in Dayton. If you go by the resume, I can make the argument Missouri should be a 5 seed. I have no idea where they'll fall. But it will be instructional as to what the committee values and its seeding will likely be referenced in coming years when teams across the country are trying to figure out where they stand.

3) There's another seeding that should matter to Mizzou fans: The one in the SEC Tournament.