1) Missouri is in the NCAA Tournament. It's an incredibly simple sentence but I think it's the most important thing to say this week. Dennis Gates has talked non-stop about how this team has designs on winning a national championship. Whether Gates has said that because he believes it or because it's what coaches say and he wants his players to think that way, I can't say. But nobody outside the locker room expects it. Nobody outside the locker room really expected this team to play in the NCAA Tournament. That's okay. You shouldn't feel bad about that. Other than blind faith, there really wasn't much of a reason to believe it. But they're here. And that counts. There are 363 Division One teams and only 68 of them are still playing. For the non-math majors, that's less than 20%. The goal is to have a program where just getting there isn't an accomplishment. Missouri doesn't have that program yet. Getting there is an accomplishment and regardless of what happens on Thursday (and maybe Saturday), it should not be taken for granted.

2) The road starts Thursday morning (or afternoon, depending on where you're located) against Utah State in Sacramento. Tip time has been set for 12:40 Central time, 10:40 local Sacramento time and the game will be broadcast on TNT with Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson on the call. It's the third game of the NCAA Tournament. That early time slot is either going to be fantastic or awful for you guys. If Missouri wins, you can then sit back and watch 29 games over the next 32 hours with absolutely no stress. But if Missouri loses, you're three games into a 63-game tournament and you're already pissed off. Personally, Thursday night is my favorite time to play. You get to get into the feel of the tournament for a full day (unless you are an adult and have a real job, which sounds terrible), but it's not an interminable wait until your team takes the floor. But the Tigers are tipping early and your mood for the whole first weekend is going to be determined by about 3 o'clock on day one.

3) Missouri did not get screwed by the selection committee.