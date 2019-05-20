1) Missouri softball saw its season come to an end last night. The end wasn't all that pretty, a 13-1 run rule loss in five innings to UCLA in the regional final. But that shouldn't overshadow the bigger picture. Missouri was supposed to be the worst team in the SEC by a long way. The Tigers ended up 35-25, one win from making the Super Regional round in Larissa Anderson's first season. They found potential stars in Kim Wert and Hatti Moore and Brooke Wilmes. They pieced together a very competitive SEC roster out of the ashes of the mess left in the wake of the end of the Ehren Earleywine tenure. And now Anderson gets to hit the recruiting trail and bring in her own players for the first time. And you have to feel pretty good about where the program is headed.

2) Meanwhile, the baseball team picked the worst time to have its worst weekend. Most expected the Tigers to win the series over a Florida team that had struggled all season. A sweep could have put Mizzou in position to host a regional. Instead, they got swept. Mizzou could pretty much have locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a single win. They couldn't get it. They fell behind 5-1 on Thursday and saw a comeback fall short. They got a gem from TJ Sikkema and supported him with all of two hits on Friday in a shutout loss. They put up three in the 7th to tie Saturday's series finale only to give up a run in the 8th and lose 4-3. Steve Bieser's team is now 34-21-1 overall, 13-16-1 in the SEC. They are the 10 seed in the SEC Tournament, set to open against 7th seeded Ole Miss on Tuesday afternoon (the Rebels have their own issues, going from a team that was expected to be one of the nation's best to one that probably won't host a regional and many in Oxford think a coaching change could happen). If Missouri wins that game, I think the Tigers make the tournament. If they don't, they still might get in...but wouldn't really have a huge complaint if they didn't. Yeah, Missouri beat a lot of good teams. But if you finish the season with five straight losses, six of seven and seven of ten, you have only yourselves to blame if you get left at home.

3) There are two ways to view the baseball season right now and I don't think either is wrong...