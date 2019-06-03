We're hitting the time of year where we're going to have to branch out beyond Mizzou to get to ten every week. So it's a mix of a few things:

1) Let's start with a quick rundown of the highlights of the year at Mizzou. We're going to do this more in depth on the podcast, but some quick hitters:

*Team of the year: Softball. Wrestling had a better finish, but they were supposed to be good. Softball wasn't. Heck of a year for the Tigers.

*Coach of the year: Larissa Anderson. To me, it isn't particularly close

*Female athlete of the year: Sophie Cunningham. Again, no real question here.

*Male athlete of the year: TJ Sikkema. Should hear his name called today in the MLB Draft.

*Game of the year: Football beats Florida. No other game had the impact for a team at Mizzou this one had. Especially coming off the hideous loss at Kentucky (which would be my game of the year if we were doing a worst stories).

2) As mentioned, the MLB Draft starts today. The first two rounds are tonight at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. It's possible Sikkema and Kameron Misner could go this high. MLB.com has Misner as the No. 18 prospect and Sikkema as No. 57. No other Tigers are in the top 200. Rounds 3-10 are tomorrow and rounds 11-40, yes, 40) are on Wednesday.

3) Speaking of college baseball, moments don't get any better than this.