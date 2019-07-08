1. Missouri added Will Norris to its class which now stands at 12. Again, we believe there to be at least three more "commitments" out there that aren't public yet, but could be by the end of the month. The Tigers' class currently stands 33rd in the Rivals team rankings. It is also 12th in the SEC. That's the sobering part. Missouri will usually outrank Vandy. It will never outrank Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn or Tennessee. That's just reality. The ceiling for a Mizzou recruiting class in the SEC is 8. The programs you want to compare them to are Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. If Missouri is the highest of those six in any given year, it's a great class. If it's in the top half it's a good class. If it's in the bottom half, it could be better.

2. Remember, right now team rankings mean nothing. There's too much variance as far as the number of commitments. We count the 20 most highly rated commits toward the final class ranking. As of right now, only three of the 32 teams ranked above Mizzou have fewer than 12 commitments (Tennessee is ranked 27th, Stanford 30th and Washington 31st). Missouri certainly won't catch all of those teams with more commits, but it will catch some. Of course, it could be caught by some too. In terms of average star ranking, Mizzou is at 3.08, which puts the Tigers 30th. It also puts them 11th in the SEC. Where Missouri suffers is the four and five star kids. The vast majority of commitments Missouri has (and will have) are three-star players. The average star ranking won't be much over 3.1. It comes down to whether Missouri has more four-star (or five-star) players in a class than two-stars. Here is a breakdown of 4/5 star players in each SEC team's class (along with the current rank)

LSU--15 (2)

Alabama--15 (3)

Georgia--11 (8)

Florida--9 (9)

Texas A&M--9 (10)

Ole Miss--4 (12)

Mississippi State--5 (19)

Auburn--6 (21)

Kentucky--4 (22)

South Carolina--4 (23)

Tennessee--6 (27)

Mizzou--1 (33)

Arkansas--1 (44)

Vanderbilt--0 (53)

3) Only three times in the Rivals era has Missouri had more than five players who were ranked four stars or higher. Here's a breakdown of those instances:

