Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) The SEC will decide this week whether athletes (and let's be honest we're really talking about football players) can return to campus on June 1. That is two weeks from today. I don't have a feeling for whether it will or will not happen. A lot might depend on what goes down in the next four days. But the league's presidents/chancellors/etc will have a call on Friday to determine whether to extend the on campus ban past May 31 which is where it is right now. Even before that, the NCAA Division One council is meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift the national ban. Now, obviously, if the national ban is not lifted, the SEC has no decision to make. But assuming it is (and it seems that's the way it's headed) then it's going to be left up to individual conferences and schools. I'm confident that if Missouri is allowed to decide it will begin bringing back at least some athletes on June 1.
2) Speaking of the SEC, South Carolina announced its plan for campus in the fall semester
This will be happening at a lot of schools this fall. Compressed fall schedule, then home after Thanksgiving for online classes and a longer winter break. https://t.co/2FaRC3KKJP— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 18, 2020
My son attends Augustana University, a D2 school in Sioux Falls, SD (which is one of the hot spots in the country for this thing due to a meat packing plant that has had a ridiculous number of cases). We got an email from the school this morning laying out pretty much the exact same plan. They're moving the start of school up one week, eliminating the week they usually take for fall break and then going online from Thanksgiving until the end of the semester. The idea is that this is going to help curb a potential second viral outbreak this fall. I'm not smart enough to say whether it's going to work or not, but this is the route it seems quite a few schools are going to try to go.
3) While we're on the subject of college and classes, this was a bittersweet weekend for a lot of people.