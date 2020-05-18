1) The SEC will decide this week whether athletes (and let's be honest we're really talking about football players) can return to campus on June 1. That is two weeks from today. I don't have a feeling for whether it will or will not happen. A lot might depend on what goes down in the next four days. But the league's presidents/chancellors/etc will have a call on Friday to determine whether to extend the on campus ban past May 31 which is where it is right now. Even before that, the NCAA Division One council is meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift the national ban. Now, obviously, if the national ban is not lifted, the SEC has no decision to make. But assuming it is (and it seems that's the way it's headed) then it's going to be left up to individual conferences and schools. I'm confident that if Missouri is allowed to decide it will begin bringing back at least some athletes on June 1.

2) Speaking of the SEC, South Carolina announced its plan for campus in the fall semester