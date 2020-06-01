PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) I can't remember a time sports seemed quite as meaningless as it has the last 48 hours. Look, I know most of you are here for sports coverage and specifically for Mizzou sports coverage. And that's what we do the vast, vast majority of the time and that won't change. But I think we're all intelligent enough and human enough to understand where it falls on the list of things that ultimately matter. I'm not going to preach here. I'm not going to turn it into a lecture. First, I'm not qualified. Second, it's insulting. I think most of us probably feel the same way this morning, which is, pardon my French WHAT THE **** IS GOING ON? I want things to improve. I don't know exactly how that happens or what part I can play in it, but I hope I can play some part and I hope it can happen. Because where we're at right now--on race relations, yes, but really on a number of things and on generally treating each other with respect on a daily basis--sucks. By starting here, I'm probably asking for the thread to get locked. This isn't about partisan politics or any individual. This is about all of us. Maybe we try a little harder to see someone else's point of view. We don't have to agree with it, but maybe we can take ten seconds to think "I wonder if that person has had an experience that's different than mine that makes him think this way" before firing off an insult. Maybe we can see things that are happening and rather than immediately judging them and injecting our opinion into them think "I wonder if there's something I can do to help make things better in some small way." Maybe not too. Maybe we're well beyond that point. None of us can control how anybody else acts. We can all just try to do a little better personally.
2) I'm talking to Cuonzo Martin later this morning and the entire interview will be about racial tension and relations and the discussion that has been front and center for the last few days. If you missed it, Cuonzo put out a statement yesterday:
I know for a fact he's not a big fan of the "make a statement on social media" approach. It was probably important that he did it, but he's doing an interview with me this morning, he's talking to Dave Matter, he's going on a podcast with ESPN. There seriously may be no one in college athletics more qualified to talk about this stuff than Cuonzo. He's lived it for 50 years. I've found in the three years I've covered him that he's a pretty run of the mill interview when you talk about basketball. He's not bad, he's articulate, he just doesn't give that much away and he's like most coaches. But when you get him talking about societal issues, about big picture things that aren't just about basketball, he's one of the most thoughtful and thought provoking people I've ever come in contact with. I wasn't sure when I asked on Saturday if he'd be willing to do the interview. Since he agreed to it, I'm hopeful that he will be honest and forthcoming about his feelings.
3) There's another former Mizzou coach who has some serious perspective on this. Here's the statement Frank Haith put out:
I covered Frank for quite a few years and didn't know about his nephew's story. This is him:
Frank never talked about that that I know of. I don't know if he will going forward. I know black coaches have to choose their words carefully right now. They need to make impactful statements, but they want to be careful not to do so out of anger and frustration and convey the wrong message. Whatever you think of Haith as a coach (which isn't really material to this conversation in any way), he's another guy in college sports worth listening to in all of this madness.
4) Along those lines, I've seen a lot of people calling out coaches for not being vocal enough or for their statements being hollow. I get it to some extent. But at the same time, right now, what are they going to do other than put out a statement?