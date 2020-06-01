PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) I can't remember a time sports seemed quite as meaningless as it has the last 48 hours. Look, I know most of you are here for sports coverage and specifically for Mizzou sports coverage. And that's what we do the vast, vast majority of the time and that won't change. But I think we're all intelligent enough and human enough to understand where it falls on the list of things that ultimately matter. I'm not going to preach here. I'm not going to turn it into a lecture. First, I'm not qualified. Second, it's insulting. I think most of us probably feel the same way this morning, which is, pardon my French WHAT THE **** IS GOING ON? I want things to improve. I don't know exactly how that happens or what part I can play in it, but I hope I can play some part and I hope it can happen. Because where we're at right now--on race relations, yes, but really on a number of things and on generally treating each other with respect on a daily basis--sucks. By starting here, I'm probably asking for the thread to get locked. This isn't about partisan politics or any individual. This is about all of us. Maybe we try a little harder to see someone else's point of view. We don't have to agree with it, but maybe we can take ten seconds to think "I wonder if that person has had an experience that's different than mine that makes him think this way" before firing off an insult. Maybe we can see things that are happening and rather than immediately judging them and injecting our opinion into them think "I wonder if there's something I can do to help make things better in some small way." Maybe not too. Maybe we're well beyond that point. None of us can control how anybody else acts. We can all just try to do a little better personally.

2) I'm talking to Cuonzo Martin later this morning and the entire interview will be about racial tension and relations and the discussion that has been front and center for the last few days. If you missed it, Cuonzo put out a statement yesterday: