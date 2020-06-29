 PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 10:03:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
We want to thank Berkshire Hathaway Stein & Summers for continuing to be a partner and sponsoring the thoughts for another year. This is one of our most popular features each week and we appreciate Stein & Summers continuing to work with us.

1) I know we said this on Friday, but this time we mean it: There's likely to be a little pause in the commitment frenzy. Mizzou is at 16 commitments for the class. That means the Tigers have nine spots left and still have seven months left before the late signing day. So that means we're looking at one commitment every four or five weeks on average. It's fun when your team goes on a six commits in a week run, but it also means there's an inevitable slowdown coming. We think there will be a few commitments in July, but not in the immediate future. One of those potential commitments is Kyran Montgomery, who was featured in this story on five potential looming Midwest decisions.

2) The only real recruiting "news" today centers around QB commit Tyler Macon. Sean Williams wrote about Macon this morning and is covering the Elite 11 where the Tiger commit is competing today. We will have more with Macon coming out of the event and it will be interesting to see if he can bump up his stock.

3) As far as the current roster goes, we have Mizzou at 82 scholarship players right now.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS WEEK'S TEN THOUGHTS

