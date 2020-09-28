PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Every Sunday this season I'm doing ten thoughts on Saturday's game. So Monday morning's thoughts will be some things I didn't get to in those ten thoughts, some looking forward, some big picture stuff and maybe even a few non-Mizzou things here and there. Let's go.

1) It will be interesting to see what happens with the offensive line going forward. After all the shuffling, Eli Drinkwitz and Marcus Johnson picked five guys and went with them. The same five guys took all 75 snaps on Saturday night. We didn't see freshman Dylan Spencer at all. We didn't see Bobby Lawrence at all. Drake Heismeyer wasn't available. So will we see any of those guys going forward or are these five the five as long as they're healthy and available? As I talked about Sunday morning, the line wasn't a strength, but it did improve some throughout the game and I think it has a chance to be a little better than I thought against teams not named Alabama.

2) Let's go a little bit deeper into the quarterback stuff. As I said Sunday, Shawn Robinson was the starter going in and I saw nothing that should change that.